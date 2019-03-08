Teenage girl approached by stranger under bridge

The student who was approached attends East Bergholt High School. The school has warned parents of the incident and informed Essex Police Picture: ADRIAN PYE ADRIAN PYE

An approach to a teenage girl by an unknown man has prompted her school to warn parents and students to stay vigilant.

Manningtree railway station, in Station Road, Manningtree. A man in his 40s approached a teenage girl close to the station Picture: SU ANDERSON Manningtree railway station, in Station Road, Manningtree. A man in his 40s approached a teenage girl close to the station Picture: SU ANDERSON

The student, who attends East Bergholt High School, was walking under the bridge in Station Road, Manningtree, when a man approached her and tried to speak to her.

He was white, in his 40s, bald, well built and wearing a high visibility jacket.

In an email sent out to parents, the school said: "We have been made aware of an incident where a female student has reported being approached by a man while walking under the bridge at Manningtree station.

"The student was spoken to by the man. She ignored him and continued walking home.

"The police have been informed and have advised that if anyone has a similar experience and is targeted by this man they should contact Essex Police with incident number 1250 of May 10."

Essex Police confirmed they were investigating the incident.