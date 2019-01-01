Village 'angry' after appeal against 229 homes is rejected

East Bergholt Parish Council have had their appeal against the 200 homes rejected. Picture: ARCHANT

A village once home to John Constable says the "fight is not over" regarding the controversial plans to build more than 200 homes, despite its appeal being dismissed.

East Bergholt Parish Council raised issues with Babergh after it approved three East Bergholt applications totalling 229 homes, prompting it to launch a judicial review. The matter went to the High Court, and in a written report published on December 7 2018, judge Sir Ross Cranston dismissed the appeal.

East Bergholt Parish Council then seeked to appeal the judgement, with a hearing on July 18 this year - however it was announced on Friday, December 12 that the appeal had been rejected.

Peter Dent, chairman of Action East Bergholt, says he is "very angry and fed up with the whole thing".

"This has been going on for more than two years," said Mr Dent. "But I really hope that the fight is not over and that the parish council don't give up.

"Fighting the plans has cost the village a lot of money and our only option is to go to the Supreme Court."

The main question in the appeal was whether Babergh had "misdirected itself on the relevant policies in the National Planning Policy Framework" and whether it "was influenced by the potential cost of opposing subsequent appeals if it refused permission".

All three judges agreed that the appeal should be dismissed - stating that the district council acted "in accordance with the law".

The ruling means that the planning permission approved for the three sites remains.

East Bergholt Parish Council has called an extraordinary meeting in response to the dismissal, which will be held on Wednesday, December 18, in order to discuss how to move forward.

Peter Dent, who has been fighting the plans since they were announced, says the people in the village are extremely disappointed and are "wondering what they can do next".

He hopes the case will be taken to the Supreme Court.