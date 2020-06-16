Power tools, copper pipe and generator among items stolen in workshop burglary

A hedge cutter, strimmer and pressure washer are just some of the items police are appealing for information about following a serious burglary in East Bergholt.

At some point between 4am and 4.20am on Friday, June 12, offender/s used force to gain entry into a workshop belonging to a business premises in the vicinity of Mill Road.

Officers believe an older style white Ford Transit panel van with a semi high roof was used during the incident.

Once inside, a number of items were stolen from within including a Titan petrol hedge cutter, a petrol strimmer, a pressure washer, copper pipe, a Machine Mart Clarke red generator 3kw, a Makita cordless drill, a log splitter and boxes of nuts and bolts, among other items.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference number: 37/32286/20.