E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Power tools, copper pipe and generator among items stolen in workshop burglary

PUBLISHED: 07:12 16 June 2020 | UPDATED: 07:15 16 June 2020

The burglary took place on Mill Road in East Bergholt Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The burglary took place on Mill Road in East Bergholt Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A hedge cutter, strimmer and pressure washer are just some of the items police are appealing for information about following a serious burglary in East Bergholt.

At some point between 4am and 4.20am on Friday, June 12, offender/s used force to gain entry into a workshop belonging to a business premises in the vicinity of Mill Road.

You may also want to watch:

Officers believe an older style white Ford Transit panel van with a semi high roof was used during the incident.

Once inside, a number of items were stolen from within including a Titan petrol hedge cutter, a petrol strimmer, a pressure washer, copper pipe, a Machine Mart Clarke red generator 3kw, a Makita cordless drill, a log splitter and boxes of nuts and bolts, among other items.

Anyone with any information about this incident or who saw anything suspicious should contact Suffolk police on 101, quoting crime reference number: 37/32286/20.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

RAF Lakenheath fighter jet crashes into North Sea – status of pilot unknown

An F-15C from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the sea on a routine training mission. The status of the pilot on board is unknown. Picture: Gary Stedman (library photo)

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

Unexploded bomb washes up on Suffolk beach

Unexploded bombs can often wash up on beaches in Suffolk and Essex. A bomb squad from Colchester came to Covehithe to safely dispose of the device Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Meet the Suffolk Punch foal with a royal connection

Sandy and Tom Walne with Heather and her foal, Roger. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

RAF Lakenheath fighter jet crashes into North Sea – status of pilot unknown

An F-15C from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the sea on a routine training mission. The status of the pilot on board is unknown. Picture: Gary Stedman (library photo)

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

Unexploded bomb washes up on Suffolk beach

Unexploded bombs can often wash up on beaches in Suffolk and Essex. A bomb squad from Colchester came to Covehithe to safely dispose of the device Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Meet the Suffolk Punch foal with a royal connection

Sandy and Tom Walne with Heather and her foal, Roger. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Power tools, copper pipe and generator among items stolen in workshop burglary

The burglary took place on Mill Road in East Bergholt Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Council property investment firm plans supermarket and drive-in investments despite two years of losses

Omron, Opal Drive, Milton Keynes is among the out-of-county property investments made by CIFCO, the commercial property investment arm of Babergh and Mid Suffolk councils. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Pleased to get back to some form of normality’ - verdict as students return to school

Desks in classrooms at Copleston have been spaced out, according to social distancing guidelines. Picture: COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL

Coronavirus: How many cases in Suffolk’s prisons?

There have been 12 cases of coronavirus at Highpoint Prison. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Man charged with triple attempted murder to appear in court

Witnesses reported seeing police officers patrolling the area several hours after the incident, which took place in St Helen's Street on March 8 Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24