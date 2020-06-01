In pictures – children enjoy first day back at school with help of tipis
PUBLISHED: 16:32 01 June 2020 | UPDATED: 17:37 01 June 2020
Charlotte Bond
Children in East Bergholt have been enjoying their first day back at school in the open air, thanks to a local events company who has installed two tipis in the school’s grounds.
Jenna Ackerley, who runs Events Under Canvas, has donated the tipis to East Bergholt Primary School, to help give something back to her community and help the school prepare for the increased numbers of children.
The primary school is one of many schools across the country which has today welcomed the return of children from Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 – as the country aims to ease out of the coronavirus lockdown.
Mrs Mitchell, headteacher of the primary school in East Bergholt, said she was “thrilled” to have Jenna’s offer of the tipis in the school grounds.
She said: “The government guidelines for schools say that we should teach children in the open air as much as possible, so the tipis are ideal for this.
“They are big enough for us to ensure social distancing whilst enabling the children to learn, listen to stories, play and have shade for lunches.
“This has been a difficult time for children and families, the tipis on the field will be a source of excitement and fun which is fantastic!”
Two of Jenna’s children attend the school and therefore she was aware of the struggles the school faced in trying to get pupils back to the learning environment safely.
The tipis usually cater for around 100 people, but with the recommended two metre restrictions, Jenna says they could fit around 30 people if needed.
She said: “We wanted to support the school and help them create some outdoor space for the children, so that some could have lunch in there, or story time for example.”
The award-winning events company has been forced to postpone or cancel a number of its summer events as a result of the pandemic, with all staff furloughed.
Many of Jenna’s team either attended East Bergholt Primary School or have a child who goes there, so the company says it has a good connection with the school.
