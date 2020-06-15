Gallery

Days Gone By - All the fun of Suffolk’s rainbow and tree fairs

East Bergholt Rainbow Fair in August 1981 Picture: ARCHANT

Do you remember the Rainbow Fair in East Bergholt, back in the 1970s and 80s?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Having some fun at The Rougham Tree Fair in August 1978 Picture: ARCHANT Having some fun at The Rougham Tree Fair in August 1978 Picture: ARCHANT

The event featured a host of activities, as did Rougham Tree Fair, another festival from the same era. Both had a hippy atmosphere and attracted festival-goers from across Suffolk.

A horse and cart led children around the East Bergholt Rainbow Fair Picture: OWEN HINES A horse and cart led children around the East Bergholt Rainbow Fair Picture: OWEN HINES

A poster for the Rainbow Fair from 1981 listed attractions including clowns, stilt walkers, poets, folk, jazz, ceilidh, rock, playspace, inflatables, mime, magic, stage and street theatre and many more, plus a range of stalls.

Were you at the Rainbow Fair held at East Bergholt in August 1981? Picture: ARCHANT Were you at the Rainbow Fair held at East Bergholt in August 1981? Picture: ARCHANT

Reader Kate Chaplin wrote in with her memories after a previous article recalling the Rainbow Fair.

Rougham Tree Fair in August 1979 Picture: ARCHANT Rougham Tree Fair in August 1979 Picture: ARCHANT

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Did you take part in these fun runs around Suffolk?

She said: “There were several different fairs around that time which I went to with my husband - we are now aged 74.

There was plenty of things to do throughout the day that kept the children entertained at East Bergholt Rainbow Fair Picture: OWEN HINES There was plenty of things to do throughout the day that kept the children entertained at East Bergholt Rainbow Fair Picture: OWEN HINES

“Along with the Rainbow Fair was the Earth Fair, Rougham Tree Fair, a Tree Fair at East Bergholt and the Albion Fair, all held in the early 1980s.

Having fun at Rougham Tree Fair in August 1980 Picture: ARCHANT Having fun at Rougham Tree Fair in August 1980 Picture: ARCHANT

“We have kept the enamel lapel badges to the Albion Fair and The Earth Fair, held in the Stour Valley in August 1982. We loved the carefree atmosphere, the music, the food, the street theatre and the ‘hippy’ culture.”

Do these photos bring back memories? Send us an email. To order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

MORE - Having a splashing time at Suffolk raft races through the years









