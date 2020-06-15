E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Days Gone By - All the fun of Suffolk’s rainbow and tree fairs

PUBLISHED: 14:30 16 June 2020

East Bergholt Rainbow Fair in August 1981 Picture: ARCHANT

East Bergholt Rainbow Fair in August 1981 Picture: ARCHANT

Do you remember the Rainbow Fair in East Bergholt, back in the 1970s and 80s?

Having some fun at The Rougham Tree Fair in August 1978 Picture: ARCHANTHaving some fun at The Rougham Tree Fair in August 1978 Picture: ARCHANT

The event featured a host of activities, as did Rougham Tree Fair, another festival from the same era. Both had a hippy atmosphere and attracted festival-goers from across Suffolk.

A horse and cart led children around the East Bergholt Rainbow Fair Picture: OWEN HINESA horse and cart led children around the East Bergholt Rainbow Fair Picture: OWEN HINES

A poster for the Rainbow Fair from 1981 listed attractions including clowns, stilt walkers, poets, folk, jazz, ceilidh, rock, playspace, inflatables, mime, magic, stage and street theatre and many more, plus a range of stalls.

Were you at the Rainbow Fair held at East Bergholt in August 1981? Picture: ARCHANTWere you at the Rainbow Fair held at East Bergholt in August 1981? Picture: ARCHANT

Reader Kate Chaplin wrote in with her memories after a previous article recalling the Rainbow Fair.

Rougham Tree Fair in August 1979 Picture: ARCHANTRougham Tree Fair in August 1979 Picture: ARCHANT

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Did you take part in these fun runs around Suffolk?

She said: “There were several different fairs around that time which I went to with my husband - we are now aged 74.

There was plenty of things to do throughout the day that kept the children entertained at East Bergholt Rainbow Fair Picture: OWEN HINESThere was plenty of things to do throughout the day that kept the children entertained at East Bergholt Rainbow Fair Picture: OWEN HINES

“Along with the Rainbow Fair was the Earth Fair, Rougham Tree Fair, a Tree Fair at East Bergholt and the Albion Fair, all held in the early 1980s.

Having fun at Rougham Tree Fair in August 1980 Picture: ARCHANTHaving fun at Rougham Tree Fair in August 1980 Picture: ARCHANT

“We have kept the enamel lapel badges to the Albion Fair and The Earth Fair, held in the Stour Valley in August 1982. We loved the carefree atmosphere, the music, the food, the street theatre and the ‘hippy’ culture.”

Do these photos bring back memories? Send us an email. To order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

MORE - Having a splashing time at Suffolk raft races through the years









If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

RAF Lakenheath fighter jet crashes into North Sea – status of pilot unknown

An F-15C from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the sea on a routine training mission. The status of the pilot on board is unknown. Picture: Gary Stedman (library photo)

Unexploded bomb washes up on Suffolk beach

Unexploded bombs can often wash up on beaches in Suffolk and Essex. A bomb squad from Colchester came to Covehithe to safely dispose of the device Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Meet the Suffolk Punch foal with a royal connection

Sandy and Tom Walne with Heather and her foal, Roger. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Pilot of crashed RAF Lakenheath fighter jet found dead

An F-15C Eagle from the 493rd Fighter Squadron takes off from RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Tech Sgt Matthew Plew (library photo)

Boss of seven Suffolk pubs – including Butt and Oyster – says industry needs more help

The Butt & Oyster at Pin Mill Picture: ARCHANT

RAF Lakenheath fighter jet crashes into North Sea – status of pilot unknown

An F-15C from RAF Lakenheath has crashed into the sea on a routine training mission. The status of the pilot on board is unknown. Picture: Gary Stedman (library photo)

Unexploded bomb washes up on Suffolk beach

Unexploded bombs can often wash up on beaches in Suffolk and Essex. A bomb squad from Colchester came to Covehithe to safely dispose of the device Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Meet the Suffolk Punch foal with a royal connection

Sandy and Tom Walne with Heather and her foal, Roger. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk MP Therese Coffey tackles Marcus Rashford in Twitter row on poverty

Therese Coffey has found herself in a Twitter spat with Manchester United and England star Marcus Rashford. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Wife of Lakenheath pilot pays tribute to ‘perfect’ husband

Kage Allen and his wife Hannah Picture: FACEBOOK

RAF Lakenheath airman who died following North Sea crash named

Kenneth 'Kage' Allen was the US pilot who died on Monday Picture: FACEBOOK

Days Gone By - All the fun of Suffolk’s rainbow and tree fairs

East Bergholt Rainbow Fair in August 1981 Picture: ARCHANT

Chocolates, cured meat and sauces left over after cruises halted are handed to food charity

From left, Pauline Robertson Leith port chaplain for the Sailors' Society, Teresa McGoldrick, regional food officer for Scotland at FareShare and Robert McDonald, executive chef of the Fred.Olsen Cruise Lines' ship Balmoral Picture: FRED.OLSEN CRUISE LINES
Drive 24