Days Gone By - All the fun of Suffolk’s rainbow and tree fairs
PUBLISHED: 14:30 16 June 2020
Do you remember the Rainbow Fair in East Bergholt, back in the 1970s and 80s?
The event featured a host of activities, as did Rougham Tree Fair, another festival from the same era. Both had a hippy atmosphere and attracted festival-goers from across Suffolk.
A poster for the Rainbow Fair from 1981 listed attractions including clowns, stilt walkers, poets, folk, jazz, ceilidh, rock, playspace, inflatables, mime, magic, stage and street theatre and many more, plus a range of stalls.
Reader Kate Chaplin wrote in with her memories after a previous article recalling the Rainbow Fair.
She said: “There were several different fairs around that time which I went to with my husband - we are now aged 74.
“Along with the Rainbow Fair was the Earth Fair, Rougham Tree Fair, a Tree Fair at East Bergholt and the Albion Fair, all held in the early 1980s.
“We have kept the enamel lapel badges to the Albion Fair and The Earth Fair, held in the Stour Valley in August 1982. We loved the carefree atmosphere, the music, the food, the street theatre and the ‘hippy’ culture.”
Do these photos bring back memories? Send us an email.
