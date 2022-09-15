Residents left 'upset' as rubbish dumped by side of road

A large amount of rubbish was left dumped by the side of the road in East Bergholt - Credit: Tim Howlett

Residents of a Suffolk village have been left angry after a large amount of rubbish was left dumped by the side of the road.

The fly-tipped waste was found in Cutler's Lane in East Bergholt last night (September 14).

Tim Howlett who spotted the rubbish said seeing it made him feel "upset".

He said: "I use the road most days and when I see that it upsets me that people can do that. Just take it to the dump."

The rubbish was spotted by residents last night - Credit: Tim Howlett

Among the rubbish were a number of bin bags and cardboard boxes as well as some gardening equipment.

It comes after a road in East Bergholt – Sandpits Lane – was blocked by fly-tipped rubbish including mattresses, fridges and even bathtubs in October last year.

What to do if you see flytipping?

There is guidance on what you should and should not do if you discover fly-tipped waste.

In law, those who drop litter – including from a vehicle – can be issued an 'on the spot' Fixed Penalty Notices of £80. You could also be prosecuted in court and fined up to £2,500.

Dumping waste, or flytipping, on any land that has no environmental permit or by letting others do so on your behalf, is a criminal offence that can carry large fines or prison sentences.

Members of the public that come across flytipping should make a note of the date and time they saw the tipping, its location and take photographic evidence if it is safe to do so to report to their local council.

If you see flytipping happening make a note of how many people are involved and a description of what they look like, any vehicles involved, and what has been dumped.

If an incident is in progress, members of the public are asked to call 999 to report it.

Members of the public should not touch the waste or disturb the site as there may be evidence that could lead to prosecution.

Councils have online forms to report flytipping on their websites.