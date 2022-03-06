Visitors learn how to care hedgehogs in pioneering East Bergholt project

Visitors learn more about the East Bergholt Hedgehog Friendly Village Project - Credit: EMMA BLACK/ DEDHAM VALE AONB

Visitors learned how a village is pioneering a project to protect hedgehogs during a special walk and talk.

The 23 participants found out about the East Bergholt Hedgehog Friendly Village Project and what they could do to help hedgehogs, which are considered a priority species.

During the last decade, more than half of rural hedgehogs and a third from towns and cities have been lost.

However measures can be taken to make gardens more friendly, such as by cutting a 13cm-by-13cm hole in the fence so they can move around more easily.

A garden visit provides information on hedgehogs - Credit: EMMA BLACK/ DEDHAM VALE AONB

The talk was organised by Dedham Vale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) and Suffolk Wildlife Trust.

Guests then visited local hedgehog friendly gardens to discover how to make their gardens sensitive to the needs of hedgehogs.

Emma Black, countryside projects officer with Dedham Vale AONB, said: “Everyone went away inspired and pledged to do more for hedgehogs in their gardens and local street.”