Top of the class teaching assistant wins award
PUBLISHED: 12:20 21 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:35 21 July 2020
SOUTHWOLD PRIMARY SCHOOL
A Suffolk teaching assistant has finished his teaching apprenticeship in style after winning a top award from his college.
Southwold Primary assistant Jack Walton earned the Teaching Assistance Apprentice of the Year award from East Coast College, having become an “asset” at the coastal school since joining three years ago.
Academy head Gail Jerman said he has continued to go above and beyond to help create a “vibrant environment” for pupils at the school and is looking forward to watch his career develop.
Miss Jerman said: “Jack has a natural rapport with the all the children he works with and understands the importance of recognising their individual needs, supporting them in a very caring and nurturing way.
“We are very proud of what he has achieved and the contribution he made across our partnership of schools.”
Throughout lockdown, Mr Walton has continued to support teaching staff remotely and helping with the school’s virtual classrooms.
Mr Walton added: “All the hard work over the last two and a half years has led to winning this award and it is fantastic to know that all the hard work was worthwhile.
“I have worked with some of the most amazing people in the sector, both in and out of Yox Valley Partnership, and had the pleasure to work with Southwold, Middleton, Yoxford & Peasenhall Primary Schools for the last three years.
“The non-stop support, laughter, hard work and (at times) tears have all been worth it!
“Thank you to the amazing teams at Yox Valley Partnership of Schools, The Consortium Trust and East Coast College for your continued guidance, help and support – this achievement is a true reflection of us all, and what we can achieve when we work together, so thank you.”
