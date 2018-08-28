East Coast Community Healthcare staff scale the Peaks for Baby Basics charity

Some of the ECCH staff on their Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge. Picture: East Coast Community Healthcare Archant

Intrepid staff from a Lowestoft-based social enterprise have scaled new heights to raise money for charity.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

ECCH health visitors midway through their marathon trek. Picture: East Coast Community Healthcare ECCH health visitors midway through their marathon trek. Picture: East Coast Community Healthcare

The nine staff members from East Coast Community Healthcare (ECCH) – which provides NHS and public health services across Norfolk and Waveney – recently completed the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge to raise money for a Lowestoft charity which supports new babies.

Seven health visitors and two members of the Family Nurse Partnership team successfully completed the challenge in aid of Baby Basics, a volunteer-led project that provides essentials to mothers and families who are struggling financially.

Judith Goddard and Lesley Thompson from Baby Basics receive a cheque from ECCH’s Health Visitors and Family Nurses who completed the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge. Picture: East Coast Community Healthcare Judith Goddard and Lesley Thompson from Baby Basics receive a cheque from ECCH’s Health Visitors and Family Nurses who completed the Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge. Picture: East Coast Community Healthcare

This includes teenage mums, people seeking asylum and women fleeing domestic abuse and trafficking.

The team raised £2,321 – which included a donation from ECCH – after battling wet windy weather to walk the peaks of Pen-y-ghent, Whernside and Ingleborough in under 12 hours.

ECCH Children’s Services staff battle the weather to complete their charity challenge. Picture: East Coast Community Healthcare ECCH Children’s Services staff battle the weather to complete their charity challenge. Picture: East Coast Community Healthcare

These peaks form part of the Pennine range around the head of the valley of the River Ribble in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

ECCH’s Healthy Child Programme Lead, Kate Ryczanowski, said: “It was a real test of our stamina and our teamwork but definitely worth it to raise much needed funds for this brilliant charity.

ECCH staff on their twelve hour walking challenge. Picture: East Coast Community Healthcare ECCH staff on their twelve hour walking challenge. Picture: East Coast Community Healthcare

“That’s what spurred us on when the rain didn’t end and we were struggling with wet feet and blisters. We had to practically crawl up the peaks at times while trying not to slip as the constant downpour turned the paths into rivers - but we made it!

“Despite a few wobbly moments we looked after each other and we’re so proud that we achieved it.”

The elated ECCH walkers celebrate completing their challenge. Picture: East Coast Community Healthcare The elated ECCH walkers celebrate completing their challenge. Picture: East Coast Community Healthcare

They presented a cheque to Baby Basics at Gunton Baptist Church, where the project is based.

Baby Basics plan to use the money to buy cots and mattresses as well as smaller items like clothing and toiletries.

From left: Judith Goddard and Lesley Thompson from Baby Basics receive a cheque from ECCH’s Healthy Child Programme Lead Kate Ryczanowski. Picture: East Coast Community Healthcare From left: Judith Goddard and Lesley Thompson from Baby Basics receive a cheque from ECCH’s Healthy Child Programme Lead Kate Ryczanowski. Picture: East Coast Community Healthcare

With ECCH headquarters based in Lowestoft.

ECCH services include district nursing, health visiting, community in-patient services, GP surgeries, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, specialist nursing care, palliative care, school nursing and health improvement services.