Dog and young woman injured in Colchester U-turn incident
PUBLISHED: 00:12 27 March 2019 | UPDATED: 00:12 27 March 2019
Archant
A young woman and husky dog were injured in a collision with a car in Colchester.
The incident, which was reported to police about 2.20pm, happened in East Hill, close to the Firstsite bus stop near the top of the hill.
Officers reported that a woman in her 20s and her dog, a husky, were on the pavement when a silver Vauxhall Astra did a U-turn.
Both the dog and the woman suffered injuries during the collision but they are not believed to be serious.
The driver of the Astra initially left the scene but has since been located. Police now want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident.
If you can assist in Essex Police enquiries, call the Stanways Roads Policing Unit on 101 quoting the incident number 602 of 26/03.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.
