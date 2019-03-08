Dog and young woman injured in Colchester U-turn incident

East Hill, leading the Colchester High Street, is the home of First Site and the Minories Gallery and Tea Rooms Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A young woman and husky dog were injured in a collision with a car in Colchester.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The incident, which was reported to police about 2.20pm, happened in East Hill, close to the Firstsite bus stop near the top of the hill.

Officers reported that a woman in her 20s and her dog, a husky, were on the pavement when a silver Vauxhall Astra did a U-turn.

Both the dog and the woman suffered injuries during the collision but they are not believed to be serious.

The driver of the Astra initially left the scene but has since been located. Police now want to speak to anyone who may have witnessed this incident.

If you can assist in Essex Police enquiries, call the Stanways Roads Policing Unit on 101 quoting the incident number 602 of 26/03.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.