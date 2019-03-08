Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital by air ambulance after crash

PUBLISHED: 11:46 28 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:46 28 April 2019

The air ambulance was called to East Mersea Road on the island after a women in her 60s had a collision on her motorcycle Picture: NIGEL BROWN

The air ambulance was called to East Mersea Road on the island after a women in her 60s had a collision on her motorcycle Picture: NIGEL BROWN

Archant

An air ambulance has flown a woman in her 60s to hospital following a motorcycle accident in north Essex.

The crash happened on the morning of Sunday April 28 on East Mersea Road and involved no other vehicles.

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was called to the scene and airlifted the victim of the crash to hospital.

You may also want to watch:

The exact injuries to the woman are not yet known but her condition is described as not life-changing.

An Essex Police spokesman said: “Officers are currently at the scene of a single vehicle collision on East Mersea Road, West Mersea involving a motorcyclist.

“The motorcycle rider, a woman in her 60s, was taken to hospital with non-life-changing injuries.”

According to the AA Route Planner website, East Mersea Road is closed and traffic is slow in both directions, close to Rewsalls Lane and Park Dean Resorts.

Most Read

Family diner shuts its doors two years after opening

Carl and Ann Foster getting set for the 2017 grand opening of Dannii's Diner in Brandon, which closed this month. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

‘I hope those that hounded me out enjoy the sexy football in League One’ - McCarthy on Town’s relegation

Town manager Mick McCarthy bangs the desk in the media room as he announces that he has quit the club following the Ipswich Town v Barnsley match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Ed Sheeran told to remove sauna from his Suffolk estate

Ed Sheeran has been told to remove a sauna and sign from his Suffolk estate. Picture: YUI MOK/PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

Huge house fire breaks out in Stowmarket

Firefighters attempted to put out flames in the loft space of a detached two-storey building Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE & RESCUE SERVICE

Most Read

Family diner shuts its doors two years after opening

Carl and Ann Foster getting set for the 2017 grand opening of Dannii's Diner in Brandon, which closed this month. Picture: Rebecca Murphy

‘I hope those that hounded me out enjoy the sexy football in League One’ - McCarthy on Town’s relegation

Town manager Mick McCarthy bangs the desk in the media room as he announces that he has quit the club following the Ipswich Town v Barnsley match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Ed Sheeran told to remove sauna from his Suffolk estate

Ed Sheeran has been told to remove a sauna and sign from his Suffolk estate. Picture: YUI MOK/PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

Huge house fire breaks out in Stowmarket

Firefighters attempted to put out flames in the loft space of a detached two-storey building Picture: SUFFOLK FIRE & RESCUE SERVICE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Wolverhampton Wolves v Ipswich Witches meeting preview

Witches hold a team meeting ahead of their clash last Thursday. Now they had to Wolves on Monday Photo: STEVE WALLER

‘I can’t wait to forget about Ipswich Town for a few months’ - fans react to Sheffield United defeat

Paul Lambert impersonators at Bramall Lane Picture Pagepix

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital by air ambulance after crash

The air ambulance was called to East Mersea Road on the island after a women in her 60s had a collision on her motorcycle Picture: NIGEL BROWN

Talking Points after play-off chasing U’s thriller against MK Dons

Courtney Senior breaks free to go one-on-one with MK Dons keeper Lee Nicholls (not pictured), but his shot was palmed away. Senior was in electric form during the 2-0 win. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Live pictures and video from Corbeau Seats Rally 2019

Rally drivers from around the world are in Tendring and Clacton today for the Corbeau Seats Rally 2019 Picture: WILL LODGE/TENDRING DISTRICT COUNCIL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists