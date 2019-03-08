Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital by air ambulance after crash

The air ambulance was called to East Mersea Road on the island after a women in her 60s had a collision on her motorcycle Picture: NIGEL BROWN Archant

An air ambulance has flown a woman in her 60s to hospital following a motorcycle accident in north Essex.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The crash happened on the morning of Sunday April 28 on East Mersea Road and involved no other vehicles.

The Essex and Herts Air Ambulance was called to the scene and airlifted the victim of the crash to hospital.

You may also want to watch:

The exact injuries to the woman are not yet known but her condition is described as not life-changing.

An Essex Police spokesman said: “Officers are currently at the scene of a single vehicle collision on East Mersea Road, West Mersea involving a motorcyclist.

“The motorcycle rider, a woman in her 60s, was taken to hospital with non-life-changing injuries.”

According to the AA Route Planner website, East Mersea Road is closed and traffic is slow in both directions, close to Rewsalls Lane and Park Dean Resorts.