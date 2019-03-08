Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 22°C

min temp: 17°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Ambulance service received 1000 additional calls on hottest day

PUBLISHED: 16:49 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:49 30 July 2019

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance. Photograph Simon Parker

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance. Photograph Simon Parker

Archant

The East of England Ambulance Service has revealed it received 1000 more calls than normal on the hottest day if the year.

Temperatures in Suffolk and Essex sweltered at 36.3C and 37.7C respectively on Thursday leading to calls from medical professionals to cover up and stay in the shade.

However, new figures from the East of England Ambulance show that the service received over 1,000 more calls than it would on an average day, jumping from 3,600 to 4,660.

The data covers all the areas managed by the ambulance service including Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Norfolk and Suffolk.

As well as the figures themselves, ambulance chiefs also revealed that they were working on the second highest resource escalation action plan (REAP), which measures the pressures being experienced by the service.

The levels reported by the East of England Ambulance Service indicate they were under significant pressure during last week's heatwave.

Marcus Bailey, acting chief operating officer at the service said: "For most of last week we were operating under high levels of pressure (Level 3 on the national Resource Escalation Action Plan, with Level 4 being the highest).

You may also want to watch:

"On Thursday, July 25, when the current heatwave peaked, we received over 4,660 calls - against an average 3,600 per day.

"Under this additional pressure, we prioritised patients with life-threatening conditions above other calls.

"We regret that some patients with less serious injuries did experience delays.

"We remain at Level Three and would urge the public once again to take basic self-care precautions in hot weather and to also think before calling 999.

"The ambulance service is for emergencies where you cannot get to hospital by other means.

"For all other medical enquiries, please call your GP or 111."

Ipswich Hospital confirmed last week that it had seen a surge in demand for its services.

A spokesman for the hospital said last week: "We have been exceptionally busy recently, we have had a big surge in demand at the hospital.

"But it is not just us, it is happening all over the east of England."

Most Read

Bialkowski set to join Millwall on loan, with striker Elliott and keeper Norris on the way in

Bartosz Bialkowsk, heading to Millwall on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS

Five-year-old boy taken to hospital after car crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Bridge Farm Close in Mildenhall on July 29. A boy was airlfted to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries Picture: EAAA

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Bialkowski to Blackburn, with Nuttall in exchange, an ‘alternative’ swap deal

Ipswich Town are reportedly interested in Blackburn Rovers striker Joe Nuttall. Photo: PA

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Town set to sign Elliott and Norris – A look at their careers, attributes and potential roles at Portman Road

Ipswich Town are closing in on the loan additions of Millwall striker Tom Elliott and Wolves keeper Will Norris. Photos: Focus Images / PA

Most Read

Bialkowski set to join Millwall on loan, with striker Elliott and keeper Norris on the way in

Bartosz Bialkowsk, heading to Millwall on loan Picture: ROSS HALLS

Five-year-old boy taken to hospital after car crash

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Bridge Farm Close in Mildenhall on July 29. A boy was airlfted to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries Picture: EAAA

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Bialkowski to Blackburn, with Nuttall in exchange, an ‘alternative’ swap deal

Ipswich Town are reportedly interested in Blackburn Rovers striker Joe Nuttall. Photo: PA

‘It just felt right’ – New owners save Suffolk pub after shock closure

David and Roxane Marjoram of Gusto Pronto, are the new owners of The Bulmer Fox Picture: Archant / Google

Town set to sign Elliott and Norris – A look at their careers, attributes and potential roles at Portman Road

Ipswich Town are closing in on the loan additions of Millwall striker Tom Elliott and Wolves keeper Will Norris. Photos: Focus Images / PA

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Busy August for the Mid Suffolk Light Railway as special events planned

Sirapite, working on the Middy. Picture: MID SUFFOLK LIGHT RAILWAY

Holiday park which folded owing investors millions still empty – but new owners confident of success

The park appeared empty of guests Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Ambulance service received 1000 additional calls on hottest day

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance. Photograph Simon Parker

‘I am relieved... it’s been a crazy few weeks’ – Bialkowski completes loan switch to Millwall

Ipswich Town keeper Bartosz Bialkowski with Millwall boss Neil Harris after joining the Lions on a season-long loan. Photo: Millwall FC

Police cordon remains as Lowestoft terror investigation continues

Emergency services at Normanshurst Close on Tuesday, July 30. PHOTO: Reece Hanson
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists