Delays expected after A12 crash

The A12 near the Copdock Interchange is experiencing traffic jams following a collision. Picture: GREGG BROWN Archant

Part of a busy Suffolk road remains blocked at rush hour following a two car collision.

Emergency services have been called to the scene of the crash on the A12 northbound carriageway.

The incident, involving a Ford Ka and Volkswagen Golf near the Copdock interchange with the A14, was reported to Suffolk Constabulary at 4.10pm today.

Traffic is now easing in the area, which had previously stretched as far as Capel St Mary. Standard rush hour traffic is to be expected in the area.

One person was treated at the scene by the East of England Ambulance Service for neck and back pain. However there are no reports of any serious injuries.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service has not been called to the scene of the accident.

Drivers are advised to take caution as they approach the roundabout.