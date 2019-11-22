E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Ambulance service sets up hotline after three staff members die in 11 days

PUBLISHED: 18:06 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 18:06 22 November 2019

The East of England Ambulance Trust has tragically lost three members of staff in the last 11 days Picture: SIMON PARKER

Ambulance bosses have opened a helpline for its workforce after three workers died in the space of 11 days.

Details of the staff members and how they came to lose their lives have not yet been revealed, but the deaths have been confirmed by a senior doctor with East of England Ambulance Service NHS Trust.

Dr Tom Davis, medical director for the NHS trust, said: "We are extremely sad about the deaths recently of three of our colleagues.

"We have extended our sympathies to their families and friends at this difficult time and we have provided immediate support to them and to our colleagues, including a helpline staffed by trained experts.

"The trust takes any concerns about the health and wellbeing of its staff extremely seriously and will always offer support to those staff who may require any help."

Ambulance staff have taken to social media to express their condolences and are calling on the public to support their local paramedics.

A viral Facebook post by ambulance worker Laura Guy said: "Can I ask all my friends, if you see any ambulance crews out in the community, speak to them, ask if they're ok, give them a hug, get them a cuppa.

"If you drive past them, sound your horn and give them the thumbs up. They need all the love and support they can get during this difficult time."

