E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Sales of locally-sourced food and drink soar during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 13:58 18 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:58 18 August 2020

Fergus Howie, owner of Wicks Manor in Essex Picture: RAE SHIRLEY

Fergus Howie, owner of Wicks Manor in Essex Picture: RAE SHIRLEY

RAE SHIRLEY

The sale of locally-produced food and drinks soared across the region during lockdown, sales data has revealed.

Sales of locally-produced products under the East of England Co-Op’s Sourced Locally range are up £1.1million compared to this time last year, with 35% of shoppers asked by the Food Standards Agency (FSA) saying they were purchasing more produced made locally.

It comes as the region followed a nationwide trend which has seen the sales of groceries rise by nearly 17% in the three months to mid-July – with some of the biggest beneficiaries including Suffolk’s Havensfield Eggs, who saw sales at the Co-Op increase by 71%. Essex-based Marriage’s millers and sausage-maker Wicks Manor reporting sales increases of 454% and 118% respectively.

The range, introduced in 2007, has helped to create and protect hundreds of jobs in the region, and generated millions of pounds locally. It now partners with 110 suppliers across Suffolk, Norfolk and Essex and is made up of 2,000 product lines.

You may also want to watch:

Fergus Howie, owner of Wicks Manor, said: “Since we became a Sourced Locally partner in 2010, the East of England Co-op has been one of our biggest supporters.

“In recent months, we’ve worked hard in collaboration with the East of England Co-op to increase our production to meet demand. It’s been busy, but it’s very satisfying to know our products are being enjoyed by people in our communities during this challenging time.”

Roger Grosvenor, joint chief executive for the East of England Co-op, said he believes sales will continue to rise due to growing care for sustainability, traceability and quality among customers.

Mr Grosvenor said: “Our customers have loved our local range for a very long time. It’s one of the things we’re known for in our communities.

“The coronavirus crisis has seen our members and customers get behind our Sourced Locally partners with even more gusto. Whether it’s ingredients for an evening meal, baking supplies or treats to bring comfort at home during a difficult period, our local food and drink has truly been appreciated over the past few months.

“Behind every product on our shelves is a passionate local team of producers or farmers, who have been working around the clock to keep food in our baskets.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Flood-hit furniture store forced to close for the day

Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE

Dramatic photos show floodwater crashing through furniture store’s roof

A flash flood at Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday has left goods water damaged and now the store has launched a furniture sale. Picture: GLASSWELLS

Marmite player who is happy to play striker or centre-back... Why Town fans need to show new signing Hawkins some love

Olir Hawkins (right) and AFC Wimbledon's Rod McDonald (left) in an aerial duel. Hawkins is expected to sign for Ipswich Town this week Photo: PA

‘Close call!’ Flooding near-miss causes heart-stopping moment after deluge

A 'close call' as homes are nearly flooded in Fen Way, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: STEVE WALTON

Town are fourth favourites to win League One this season

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are joint fourth favourites to win League One in 2020/21 Picture: ARCHANT

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Flood-hit furniture store forced to close for the day

Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE

Dramatic photos show floodwater crashing through furniture store’s roof

A flash flood at Glasswells in Bury St Edmunds on Sunday has left goods water damaged and now the store has launched a furniture sale. Picture: GLASSWELLS

Marmite player who is happy to play striker or centre-back... Why Town fans need to show new signing Hawkins some love

Olir Hawkins (right) and AFC Wimbledon's Rod McDonald (left) in an aerial duel. Hawkins is expected to sign for Ipswich Town this week Photo: PA

‘Close call!’ Flooding near-miss causes heart-stopping moment after deluge

A 'close call' as homes are nearly flooded in Fen Way, Bury St Edmunds. Picture: STEVE WALTON

Town are fourth favourites to win League One this season

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town are joint fourth favourites to win League One in 2020/21 Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Police appeal to help trace 61-year-old missing for three days

John Daly has gone missing form his Newmarket home prompting a police appeal. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with young Liverpool star Woodburn

Ipswich Town have been linked with a loan move for young Liverpool and Wales star Ben Woodburn Picture: PA

6 vehicles smashed in £3,000 vandalism spree

Six vehicles had their windows smashed while parked outside Robbie's MOT Testing Centre in Piperell Way, Haverhill, last Sunday night. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Sales of locally-sourced food and drink soar during lockdown

Fergus Howie, owner of Wicks Manor in Essex Picture: RAE SHIRLEY

Ex-boss Hurst tips Town for EFL Trophy after group stage draw

Former boss Paul Hurst tipped Ipswich Town as one of the favourites for the EFL Trophy after the draw today Picture: STEVE WALLER