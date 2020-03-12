E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Number of coronavirus cases stays the same in East of England

PUBLISHED: 14:35 12 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:26 12 March 2020

The latest coronavirus figures have been issued Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The latest data on the number of coronavirus cases in the East of England has been released.

New figures release in the Government's daily update on the virus have shown no increase in the number of people with the virus in our region with the figure remaining at 32.

The data covers the whole of the East of England; which includes Suffolk, Essex, Norfolk and a number of other counties.

County by county figures are expected to be released in a few hours time.

There has only been one confirmed case of the disease in Suffolk; the patient had recently returned to the country from Italy.

It is not known who the person is or where they are being treated at this time.

Eight people are known to have died from the disease in the UK so far.

Latest testing data shows the number of people with the disease in the UK is now 590.

