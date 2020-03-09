Breaking

First coronavirus case in Suffolk confirmed

An NHS poster warning people about coronavirus Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire PA Wire

A person has tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk, the first confirmed case in the county.

The case is one of the 319 which have now been announced by Public Health England nationally since the outbreak began.

The virus, which was first seen in Chinese patients has killed five people so far in the UK.

It is not known where the patient is being treated.

A further five people have already tested positive for coronavirus, known as Covid-19, in Essex.

According to Public Health England figures, it has still not been revealed where 23 patients who have tested positive for the virus are from.

The Government's emergency committee, COBRA, met on Monday to decide on whether the UK should officially move to the delay phase - which is the second phase of the Government's four-part plan.

The committee includes Health Secretary and West Suffolk MP Matt Hancock and Suffolk Coastal MP and Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey.

In a bid to tackle the virus in the East of England, drive-through coronavirus testing facilities are being set up in Suffolk and Essex by the NHS.

The new facilities have been set up at the Hartismere Hospital in Eye as well as at Clacton and Newmarket hospitals.

NHS bosses say the facilities are a good way for people to be checked for the virus safely and close to home.

They are part of a wider range of testing being rolled out nationwide - with the NHS' strategic incident director for coronavirus having asked health services in every part of England to set up home and community testing.

A spokesman for NHS England said: 'Our health and care system is working hard to ensure local people are best supported while the outbreak of coronavirus continues.

'A new drive-through service for people who have been referred by the NHS 111 telephone assessment service has been set up in Hartismere Hospital.'