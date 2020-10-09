R Rate continues to rise in East of England

Shoppers in masks on Sudbury's Market Hill Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The R Rate has risen in the East of England according to the latest coronavirus figures, and is now above the England average.

Government stats show that the current R rate in the East of England is 1.3-1.6, this is up from 1.0-1.3 last week.

Across England the rate is 1.2-1.5. An R number between 1.2 and 1.5 means that on average every 10 people infected will infect between 12 and 15 other people.

The latest data means the East of England has the joint highest R rate in the country, tied with the South West.

However, despite the rate being high, the base infection rate in Suffolk remains low in comparison with the rest of the country.

This infection rate is starting to creep up locally.

The latest infection rate stats for Suffolk show that 49 cases were reported in the county on October 6, compared to 25 the previous day. This brings the current total number of reported cases in the county to 3,432 since the pandemic began.

On Thursday, it was announced that both East Suffolk and West Suffolk were placed onto the regional coronavirus watchlist because of a continued rise in cases.

Of these latest cases, 18 were reported in East Suffolk and 11 in West Suffolk.

