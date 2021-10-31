Students urged to take Covid-19 test before end of half term
- Credit: PA
Students in the East of England are being called on to make sure they take a rapid COVID-19 test before returning to school after the half term by the UK Health Security Agency.
COVID-19 cases among 10-19 year olds are currently the highest of any age group, with a weekly rate of 1201 per 100,000 population.
Identifying positive cases through tests before pupils return to school aims to prevent further infections.
Anyone with symptoms should isolate and get a PCR test as quickly as possible.
If you don't already have a rapid test kit they can be ordered online from the Government's website.
You may also want to watch:
Dr David Edwards, acting regional deputy director, UK Health Security Agency East of England said: “It is vital that children and young people take COVID-19 tests before they go back to school and college after the half term break and I urge parents to encourage their children to do this as part of us all tackling the spread of the virus."
Most Read
- 1 Suffolk McDonald's drive-thru to close as 'exciting refurbishments' begin
- 2 The secrets of Suffolk's Martello Towers
- 3 Patio doors smashed during break-in in Mid Suffolk village
- 4 Explained: Why is extra Covid support coming to Suffolk?
- 5 Police release CCTV of man after dog seriously injures cat
- 6 Matchday Recap: Goals either side of half-time see Town beaten
- 7 Plymouth Argyle 2-1 Ipswich Town: Two quick goals, either side of half-time, cost Blues at Home Park
- 8 'Our problems at 3pm are still our problems at 5pm' - Cook on Town's Plymouth loss
- 9 Man arrested after controlled explosion on suspect package at Stansted Airport
- 10 Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 2-1 loss to Plymouth