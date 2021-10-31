Students urged to take Covid-19 test before end of half term

Pupils returning to school from half term are encouraged to take a rapid flow test before doing so - Credit: PA

Students in the East of England are being called on to make sure they take a rapid COVID-19 test before returning to school after the half term by the UK Health Security Agency.

COVID-19 cases among 10-19 year olds are currently the highest of any age group, with a weekly rate of 1201 per 100,000 population.

Identifying positive cases through tests before pupils return to school aims to prevent further infections.

Anyone with symptoms should isolate and get a PCR test as quickly as possible.

If you don't already have a rapid test kit they can be ordered online from the Government's website.

You may also want to watch:

Dr David Edwards, acting regional deputy director, UK Health Security Agency East of England said: “It is vital that children and young people take COVID-19 tests before they go back to school and college after the half term break and I urge parents to encourage their children to do this as part of us all tackling the spread of the virus."