E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Plans revealed for more affordable housing across east Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 06:00 28 December 2019

East Suffolk Council has revealed its plans to increase housing for those in most need Picture: ANDREW HENDRY

East Suffolk Council has revealed its plans to increase housing for those in most need Picture: ANDREW HENDRY

Andrew Hendry

Up to 750 new affordable homes are set to be provided in east Suffolk over the next three years.

Community leaders have drawn up a strategic plan which will see a variety of methods - including purchasing buildings for conversion and land acquisition - used to create 250 properties a year over the next three years.

Some homes will be for rent and others for shared ownership to help people onto the housing ladder.

East Suffolk Council's plan will cost £47million and will also include building 50 new council homes a year. In 2017/18 the council built 65 new homes.

A large proportion of the new homes for rent will be one and two bedroom properties as there are a large proportion of single people and couples in existing council homes who may relocate and free-up larger properties for families in need.

You may also want to watch:

The council says the provision of more homes across the north of the district will be given initial priority as most affordable land opportunities are in the Lowestoft area where an existing management and maintenance structure exists.

However, the authority also recognises the need and opportunities to develop in the south of the district to spread its housing stock.

Richard Kerry, portfolio holder for housing, said it was the first time East Suffolk has had a strategy "underlining how important we think it is to improve our residents' quality of life by building new homes".

He said: "Like many councils across the country, we know that we must adapt our approach to housing development and increase our capacity to meet the undeniable need for new homes in our district.

"Our Business Plan and Housing Strategy have embraced the drive to provide more affordable homes and this Housing Development Strategy confirms our commitment and approach to building and acquiring properties and land in East Suffolk."

Recent changes in Government policy have encouraged councils to build housing, using cash surpluses from their Housing Revenue Account (HRA) and increased borrowing by lifting councils' borrowing cap.

East Suffolk's longer term strategy for using the HRA money involves identifying redevelopment funding of £55.9m over the next 30 years along with new development funding of £227.3m for housing.

Most Read

Did you see this mysterious object in the sky on Christmas Day?

The 'mystery' UFO spotted over the skies of Suffolk on Christmas Day Picture: JULIE WELLS

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert says his future is uncertain in bizarre post-match press conference

Town manager Paul Lambert pictured during his post match press conference. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Village set for new 360-home estate and early years centre

Trimley St Martin could be set for another 360 homes - part of the field where the development would go is to the left of this picture alongside the current estate Picture: MIKE PAGE

£6,000 of restaurant meals stolen in ‘dine and dash’ cases

Brendan Padfield, owner of the Unruly Pig at Bromeswell. Picture: SIMON PARKER

What are the Next Boxing Day sale opening times?

When will Next open its doors across Suffolk and Essex for its traditional Boxing Day sale? Picture: GREGG BROWN

Most Read

Did you see this mysterious object in the sky on Christmas Day?

The 'mystery' UFO spotted over the skies of Suffolk on Christmas Day Picture: JULIE WELLS

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert says his future is uncertain in bizarre post-match press conference

Town manager Paul Lambert pictured during his post match press conference. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Village set for new 360-home estate and early years centre

Trimley St Martin could be set for another 360 homes - part of the field where the development would go is to the left of this picture alongside the current estate Picture: MIKE PAGE

£6,000 of restaurant meals stolen in ‘dine and dash’ cases

Brendan Padfield, owner of the Unruly Pig at Bromeswell. Picture: SIMON PARKER

What are the Next Boxing Day sale opening times?

When will Next open its doors across Suffolk and Essex for its traditional Boxing Day sale? Picture: GREGG BROWN

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Mountain goats relish the approach to Sincil Bank press box – Carl Marston’s Travels with Town

Town fans at Sincil Bank in good spirits before their FA Cup defeat at the hands of then-non-league Lincoln City in 2017. Picture: PAGEPIX

Who are the Suffolk heroes named in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours list?

On-call firefighter John Last has been awarded a BEM for his volunteer work at Leiston Fire Station Picture: GREGG BROWN

Which vacant shops are still sitting empty in Woodbridge?

Unit 2 on Deben Wharf has been recently rejuvenated to create new retail and residential space on the waterfront Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Responding to Lambert’s comments, a happy hunting ground and returning pillars - talking points as Town head to Lincoln

The Ipswich team celebrate the FA Cup win at Lincoln Picture Pagepix

Plans revealed for more affordable housing across east Suffolk

East Suffolk Council has revealed its plans to increase housing for those in most need Picture: ANDREW HENDRY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists