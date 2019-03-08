See the Extinction Rebellion protest at Martlesham BP garage

The Extinction Rebellion demonstration at the Martlesham BP garage. Picture: EXTINCTION REBELLION IPSWICH AND EAST SUFFOLK

Extinction Rebellion protestors took to the roof of a Martlesham petrol station this morning dressed as polar bears to demonstrate against fossil fuel emissions.

The Extinction Rebellion demonstration at the Martlesham BP garage. Picture: EXTINCTION REBELLION IPSWICH AND EAST SUFFOLK

The East Suffolk and Ipswich group hung a banner saying 'Planet before Profit' from the canopy of the Martlesham BP garage off Anson Road at 7am this morning, before two protestors dressed as polar bears climbed onto the shop roof, erected an igloo and hung further banners.

Other members of the group were dressed as 'earth mourners' who were handing out leaflets on the forecourt.

The demonstration comes in the week that BP sold its Alaskan operation to Hilcorp, which demonstrators said had raised fears for the Alaskan wilderness and the polar bears which live there.

Kirsty Logan from the group said: "We do not want to be doing this, we are peaceful citizens, not criminals or trouble makers. I am just an ordinary working mum.

The Extinction Rebellion demonstration at the Martlesham BP garage. Picture: ANDY JOHNSON The Extinction Rebellion demonstration at the Martlesham BP garage. Picture: ANDY JOHNSON

"Like most of us in the UK I have built up a huge carbon footprint simply because I just wasn't aware of the impact this was having on our world.

"Now like many others who have woken up to the dangers, I am scrambling to make changes in my life to correct this as fast as I can, not least because I want to make those choices for myself before being forced to make them by necessity of circumstances.

"Sadly as individuals, we cannot achieve enough, we need systemic change.

"We have tried lobbying, petitions, marches and more for decades and still the greenhouse emissions go up.

"I simply cannot stand by anymore and watch as governments and companies like BP condemn my daughter and our planet to a grim future."

The garage is visible from the A12 where lots of onlookers could see the banners.

Andy Johnson, 38, who lives just outside Ipswich was among those to witness the demonstration.

He said: "I was a bit shocked when I first saw the protest but when I went to speak to them and realised what was going on, I was really glad to see some people from the area had decided to highlight the issue.

"We don't particularly talk about the climate issue and what sort of world we want our kids to grow up in.

"I wanted to show my support - it's nice to see it happening."

A spokesman from Suffolk police confirmed the force had been called at 7.25am to the garage to reports of two people on the roof, with between eight and 10 protestors arriving in a Transit van.

The spokesman said two people were still on the roof and officers remained at the scene speaking to the demonstrators as of around 8.45am.