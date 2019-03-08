Partly Cloudy

Would-be doctors get glimpse at future careers

PUBLISHED: 13:59 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:59 27 June 2019

The East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust careers event for aspiring doctors. Picture: East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT)

The East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust careers event for aspiring doctors. Picture: East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT)

Aspiring doctors were given a glimpse at what a life in medicine may look like at a careers event organised for young people.

A total of 48 pupils from across Suffolk and Essex, all in years 10, 11, and 12, took part in a careers day at Colchester Hospital on Wednesday, June 26.

The event was organised by East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust and, as well as a hands-on look, gave the pupils a great opportunity to speak with medical professionals and learn about applying for work experience and medical school.

Sarah Wilby, medical training and events officer at the ICENI Centre for Surgical Training and Research, said: "We hope that this event has helped to break down some of those barriers while showing them just how diverse, rewarding and fascinating a career in medicine can be."

