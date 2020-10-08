E-edition Read the EADT online edition
East Suffolk awarded nearly £100k to tackle homelessness during Covid crisis

PUBLISHED: 08:15 08 October 2020 | UPDATED: 08:15 08 October 2020

East Suffolk Council will use the funding to protect vulnerable people during the coronavirus pandemic Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

East Suffolk Council has been granted nearly £100,000 in government funding to help prevent vulnerable people from living on the streets during the coronavirus crisis.

As part of the government’s £91.5 million Next Steps Accommodation Programme, East Suffolk has been awarded £93,312 to tackle homelessness throughout the district.

The funding will enable the council to continue to provide accommodation and support for vulnerable people while Covid-19 restrictions remain in place.

The money will also fund accommodation in the private rented sector, employment and skills support and provide additional emergency beds during the winter months.

Richard Kerry, East Suffolk’s cabinet member for housing, said: “East Suffolk Council is committed to ending homelessness and rough sleeping. “We welcome this funding from the government as we continue to build on all the good work that has taken place during the pandemic to help vulnerable people on the path to a secure life with a place they can call home.”

East Suffolk awarded nearly £100k to tackle homelessness during Covid crisis

