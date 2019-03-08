Find out who were the lucky 13 to win East Suffolk's community awards

East Suffolk Business and Community Awards winners celebrate Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN PHOTOGRAPHY Archant

Dedication and commitment to their communities by individuals, groups and businesses have been honoured at a glittering awards ceremony.

Woodbridge Dementia Project receiving the Enabling Communities award at the East Suffolk Business and Community Awards Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN PHOTOGRAPHY Woodbridge Dementia Project receiving the Enabling Communities award at the East Suffolk Business and Community Awards Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN PHOTOGRAPHY

This year saw a record number of entries for the awards, with more than 60 businesses and groups represented on the night alongside the many individual finalists and distinguished guests.

Comedian and presenter Steve Allen hosted the 2019 East Suffolk Business & Community Awards at The Hangar, Kesgrave Hall.

Organised by East Suffolk Council, the 13 awards celebrated an array of business and community successes and initiatives from the last 18 months.

Letitia Smith, cabinet member for communities, leisure and tourism, said: "It was a real pleasure being able to celebrate the dedication and commitment shown by local groups, individuals and businesses in supporting their local communities. It says a great deal about the fantastic community spirit across East Suffolk and is one of the reasons it is such a great place to live.

Awards were presented in 13 categories at the glittering ceremony Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN PHOTOGRAPHY Awards were presented in 13 categories at the glittering ceremony Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN PHOTOGRAPHY

"I would like to congratulate our well-deserving winners whose hard work and commitment has helped improve their local area and the lives of the people who live there.

"I would also like to thank our sponsors and those who took the time to nominate for these special awards."

Kelly Scoot, owner of JoJo's Kitchen & Bar, said: "We're delighted to have won New Business of the Year and represent Lowestoft at these awards. We've had an excellent start for the business, made extra special thanks to the support of the Lowestoft community."

Rob Simpson, chairman of Club of the Year winners Woodbridge Rugby Club, paid tribute to the "tireless work" of the committee, coaches and volunteers. He said: "We're celebrating 50 years of Woodbridge Rugby Club this year and are so proud of our club's inclusiveness with teams for men, women, boys, girls, vets and wheelchair users. Following the recent loss of some of the Club's stalwarts, I've witnessed how, although a love of rugby is what brought us together, this Club is about so much more. It really is a family."

Louise Richardson from Student Life, winner of People Development and Great Idea awards, said: "We're thrilled with our success and the opportunities we provide, and we're very proud to have earned the recognition and support of the East Suffolk community."

FULL LIST OF WINNERS & RUNNERS UP

New Business of the Year, sponsored by Ufford Park

WINNER: JoJo's Kitchen and Bar, Lowestoft. RUNNERS UP: Magnus PR, Sir & Co. Barbers

Business Growth Award, sponsored by Riduna Park

WINNER: Hearing Care Centre Ltd. RUNNERS UP: Heavenly Hair and Amaya Spa, Suffolk Canine Creche

Services to the community (Group), sponsored by Places Leisure

WINNER: Muncheon Mingle Inter-generational Events. RUNNERS UP: Suffolk Family Carers, Waveney Enterprises Craft Workshop

Services to the community (Individual), sponsored by East Suffolk Norse

WINNER: Julie Hedge, a volunteer for Home Start for almost 5 years. RUNNERS UP: Melanie Lord, Richard Broom

STEM Award, sponsored by EDF Energy

WINNER: Coderus, Martlesham. RUNNER UP: Chicane Voice & Data, SimpleClick

Great Idea Award, sponsored by SuffolkWire

WINNER: Student Life. RUNNERS UP: The Ron Harrod Foundation, Access Community Trust

People Development, sponsored by East Suffolk Council

WINNER: Student Life. RUNNERS UP: Coastal Leisure Learning CIC, Framlingham College

Health & Wellbeing, sponsored by East Suffolk Council

WINNER: Level 2 Youth Project, Felixstowe. RUNNERS UP: Student Life, Suffolk Family Carers

Encouraging Tourism, sponsored by The Suffolk Coast and East Suffolk Means Business

WINNER: Choose Woodbridge. RUNNERS UP: The First Light festival, Nearly Festival

Customer Focus Award, sponsored by Chicane Voice & Data

WINNER: Deben Travel Ltd. RUNNERS UP: Suffolk Canine Creche, David Button Independent Funeral Directors

Team of the Year, sponsored by Ian Culf Roofer & Builder

WINNER: Realise Futures BBO Employment Team. RUNNERS UP: Suffolk Family Carers, Friends of St. Mary's Primary School

Club of the Year, sponsored by David Button Independent Funeral Directors

WINNER: Woodbridge Rugby Club. RUNNERS UP: Kesgrave Cricket Club, Woodbridge Tennis Club

Enabling Communities Award, sponsored by East Suffolk Council

WINNER: Woodbridge Dementia Project. RUNNERS UP: The Hour Community Trishaw Project, Headway Suffolk