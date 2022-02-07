Bin collections in east Suffolk affected after recycling centre fire

Bin collections in east Suffolk have been affected after a fire at a waste transfer facility in Ipswich - Credit: Danielle Booden

Household waste and recycling collections in east Suffolk have been affected after a fire at a waste transfer facility in Ipswich.

Residents in east Suffolk are being asked to leave their bins out as they will be collected "as soon as possible".

In a tweet, East Suffolk Council said: "Due to an incident at a waste transfer facility in the south of the district, some household waste and recycling collections have been affected.

Crews were called to the fire at the recycling centre in Ipswich yesterday which is now affecting bin collections in east Suffolk - Credit: Danielle Booden

"We would ask householders to please leave their bins out and we will collect as soon as possible.

"Apologies for any inconvenience caused."

This comes after six fire engines were called to a "large" blaze at a recycling centre in Ipswich yesterday.

Crews were called to the blaze at the Ransomes Industrial Estate just before 12.45pm on Sunday, February 6.

A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said: "Crews were able to contain the fire in a single building so it did not spread."

An aerial appliance was used to help extinguish the fire at the Ipswich recycling centre - Credit: Danielle Booden

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used hose reel jets, a water hydrant and an aerial appliance to extinguish the fire.

A 'stop' call was made at 2.43pm by the fire service and an investigation into the cause of the fire are ongoing.



