East Suffolk bin collections cancelled for second day due to snow

Published: 8:18 PM February 8, 2021

Refuse collections for east Suffolk residents on Tuesday have been cancelled (file photo) - Credit: Archant

Refuse collections have been postponed in east Suffolk for a second day as snow continues to fall in the county due to Storm Darcy.

East Suffolk Council has said it has cancelled all bin collections for Tuesday morning due to forecast snow on Monday night.

The refuse will be collected at a later date, the council confirmed.

Residents were told on Monday morning that their waste would not be collected that day due to treacherous conditions caused by the weather.

An East Suffolk spokesman said: "With further snow forecast for this evening and temperatures widely expected to remain below freezing, it has been decided to cancel all bin collections on Tuesday, February 9.

"This means we will not be collecting any bins which were scheduled for collection on Tuesday, nor those which were due for collection today (Monday).

You may also want to watch:

"We will advise tomorrow (Tuesday) when these collections will take place and how collections during the rest of the week will be affected."