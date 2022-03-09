'Enough to get by, not enough to live': A Suffolk woman's cost of living woes

An east Suffolk woman has spoken of her debt problems in the wake of Covid-19. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

"I earn just enough to get by, but I don't actually earn enough to live," a woman this newspaper has agreed to call Sarah, said.

Sarah, 34, lives in an east Suffolk town and works 25-30 hours a week in a local pub earning between £800-1,000 a month.

She said: "You just work all the hours you can, then you get paid and within a day your money's gone.

"Bills just keep coming in and despite how much you work and how much you do, it just never seems to be enough.

"There's no way of saving or building up a network of financial support.

"There's kind of a middle bracket of people like me where we get paid slightly too much to be able to receive any help, but then not enough to be able to help ourselves."

She lives in a privately-rented shared house. During the pandemic, two people in her household were unable to work leaving them with just one full income.

Before Covid, she says she was living in her overdraft but still managing to pay the most important bills.

Now, she says has a personal debt of "probably about £6,000".

To help her get by, Sarah avoids the expensive small supermarkets nearby. Instead, her mum drives her to a cheaper supermarket in Martlesham.

But even there she has seen prices rise.

She said: "Last week when I went, I was buying all the same stuff that I would normally get. And I was noticing that things were the same price, but you were getting less items.

"I have to walk around with a calculator now while I'm shopping so that I've got a constant picture of what I'm spending because it's that easy to suddenly spend too much on the basics."

Her finances also limit how she spends her free time.

"Every time you're invited to go and do something your immediate thought is, 'I'd love to go and do that. But actually, can I afford to go and do that?'

"When you do go out and have some fun, there's always something that comes along the next day.

"So you're regretting it as soon as you're doing it anyway. So it's hard to actually enjoy anything."