How much your final council tax bill will rise by from April

The budget proposals will go to East Suffolk Council before the end of the month. Picture: RIDUNA HOLDINGS Picture: RIDUNA HOLDINGS

East Suffolk Council has revealed plans for a 2.98% council tax increase from April, meaning all the county's authorities are planning rises.

Steve Gallant, East Suffolk Council leader, said the reality was that funding from central government was not enough. Picture: PAUL NION/EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL Steve Gallant, East Suffolk Council leader, said the reality was that funding from central government was not enough. Picture: PAUL NION/EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

East Suffolk has been the last to unveil its 2020/21 budget plans, which includes a 2.98% increase in its portion of the bill.

That equates to around £4.95 a year extra on average for a Band D property.

It follows a planned increase of just under 4% at Suffolk County Council - around £40 a year, as well as a 4.69% increase on the policing element of the bill - approximately £10 a year more.

East Suffolk Council leader Steve Gallant said: "The current funding system makes it very hard to pay for the vital services that care for our elderly, protect our children, and help our communities thrive.

"Sadly it is simply not possible to deliver essential services and projects without raising council tax and we know that 97% of all councils are planning to increase council tax this year.

"In reality though, with full council approval the proposed amount paid by each household to East Suffolk Council would be increasing by just £4.95 for the whole year.

"This means that households will only be paying East Suffolk an additional 41p month, or under 10p a week.

"The reality is that we simply do not receive the same levels of funding that we used to, with year on year cuts for nearly a decade now.

"However I am confident that even with a very small rise in council tax, we can map out a far brighter future for the people of East Suffolk."

All of Suffolk's district and borough councils are planning similar rises - Mid Suffolk at 1.66%, 2% in Ipswich and just shy of 3% for Babergh and West Suffolk.

It means that as a ballpark figure, homes can expect an average rise of at least £50 per year in total on council tax bills, with individual town and parish councils also making their own decisions about their precept rises.

The one year funding settlement from central government has favoured adult social care authorities (county councils) this time around, and has based its allocations to councils on the assumption that they will raise their precepts.

An increase of 4% or more requires a referendum to be held by the authority.

