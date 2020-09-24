11,000 new homes to be built in Suffolk coastal by 2036

The Brightwell Adastral Park housing development of 2,000 homes is among the key sites in the Suffolk Coastal local plan.

More than half of the 11,000 homes planned for East Suffolk over coming years will be built in Felixstowe and the greater Ipswich area, it has been confirmed.

East Suffolk Council cabinet member for planning David Ritchie said the Suffolk Coastal local plan was an "ambitious vision" for the district.

A blueprint to develop more than 11,353 new homes across what was Suffolk Coastal District between now and 2036 has been adopted after four years of work.

East Suffolk Council on Wednesday night approved the local plan, which acts as a strategy for how the properties will be distributed and as a key stopper to speculative developers, by demonstrating suitable land for development and giving more power to the council to refuse those considered unsustainable.

More than half of the new homes are set to be built in the “major centres” of Felixstowe and communities immediately east of Ipswich.

Among the biggest developments are the 2,000-home Brightwell Lakes development – which already has planning permission – as well as more than 1,500 new homes in Felixstowe and 800 in Saxmundham.

Labour Felixstowe councillor Mike Deacon said he could not support the plan when it concentrated so much development in the town.

Conservative cabinet member for planning, David Ritchie, said: “The local plan sets out an ambitious vision which aligns with the vision for the council, and sets out aspirations to ensure a strong, diverse and prosperous economy.

“Provision of sufficient homes of the right types and tenures of needs, including addressing needs for younger and older people; active and healthy communities; protecting, maintaining and enhancing the high quality built historic and natural environment; and mitigating and adapting to climate change.”

He added it would support more than 6,500 jobs being created over the lifetime of the plan from provision of employment land.

The plan joins the Waveney local plan adopted last year, meaning East Suffolk has full provision for development until 2036.

Graham Elliott, leader of the Green group at East Suffolk Council said without a local plan more speculative developers would attempt to build homes.

However, the document has not been without its critics, particularly where development is set to be highly concentrated.

Labour councillor for west Felixstowe, Mike Deacon, urged for the plan to be paused while the uncertainty around Covid-19 and Brexit remained, and said there was too much concentration of homes in Felixstowe.

He said: “I cannot support this local plan with its concentration in Felixstowe; its destruction of large swathes of rich, agricultural land; its lack of attention to changes in employment realities and new patterns of work; and its failure to adequately sustain the essential established community life of Suffolk.”

He added: “I firmly believe the volume of development we are now faced with should be spread across the whole of Suffolk Coastal.”

Some raised concerns about specific areas and use of agricultural land, but felt it would be far worse not to have the plan in place as that would open the gates for predatory developers.

Leader of the Liberal Democrat, Green and Independent group Graham Elliott said: “If we don’t adopt we are at even greater risk of getting what we don’t want,” and added that the Waveney plan had already “kept developers at bay”.

The plan was approved by 34 votes to six, with four councillors abstaining.

Where will the new homes be?

Listed below are the anticipated housing numbers up to 2036 for communities where 50 or more homes are to be built.

These do not include developments where permission has already been secured or applications working through the planning system already.

Felixstowe – 1,520

Saxmundham – 800

Martlesham Heath – 300

Wickham Market – 220

Woodbridge – 220

Rushmere St Andrew – 150

Trimley St Martin – 150

Darsham – 145

Framlingham – 100

Leiston – 100

Grundisburgh – 70

Eyke – 65

Otley – 60

Benhall – 50