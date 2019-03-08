Row over who a new Suffolk road should be named after

A dispute over who to name a new Suffolk road after has been settled - but not everyone is happy.

Colin Law had served as leader of the former Waveney District Council for six years until his death in May 2017, and was put forward as a suggestion for the naming of a new access road leading to the council offices in the Riverside business area.

But Lowestoft Town Council objected to the proposals because it felt there were not enough women who played a part in the town's history being distinguished.

The town council called for it to be named Dorothy Dallimer Drive, in honour of Miss Dallimer's efforts as a telephone supervisor for the Post Office during the Second World War.

The new East Suffolk Council cabinet was forced to make the decision at its meeting on Tuesday night because of the deadlock, where it opted for Colin Law Road.

Council leader Steve Gallant said: "Both of those names comply with the street naming and numbering protocol, but with the connection to the immediate vicinity being stronger to Colin Law with his connections to both Waveney District Council and Suffolk County Council.

"There is no question here that Dorothy Dallimer is not an unsuitable person to have a road named after - she entirely is, and we have no objections to another road closer to where she was based going forward."

The new road is being created behind the council offices in Riverside business park, as part of the Lake Lothing third crossing works.

The council's criteria for naming roads allows for family names of deceased people, but should be done with the permission and consultation of living family members.

The cabinet confirmed Mr Law's family had been contacted regarding the planned honour.

In its submission, the town council said: "The town council is disappointed that so few roads are named after women in the town.

"In the event that a decision is made to use the name Colin Law Road, the council would urge the district council to rename the road to the bridge on the south side, currently known as Riverside Road, Dorothy Dallimer Drive.

"Additionally, the town council considers that the Post Office should be named Dorothy Dallimer House in rightful recognition of this significant woman to Lowestoft's history."

The cabinet report said there were currently no plans to rename Riverside Road.