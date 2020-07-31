E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘There is simply no excuse’ - new bins to encourage beachgoers to dispose of their rubbish

PUBLISHED: 12:14 31 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:14 31 July 2020

New bins are to be placed along Aldeburgh's seafront Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

New bins are to be placed along Aldeburgh's seafront Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Aldeburgh is to get recycling bins as part of a pilot to curb littering, with a series set to lined up along the seafront.

James Mallinder, Conservative cabinet member for the environment at East Suffolk Council said the bins should make it easier for people to keep tidy. Picture: EAST SUFFOLK COUNCILJames Mallinder, Conservative cabinet member for the environment at East Suffolk Council said the bins should make it easier for people to keep tidy. Picture: EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

Aldeburgh Town Council and East Suffolk Council are replacing the open-top and flip-top bins where rubbish blows out and attracts pests with more secure, larger bins, to be dotted along the seafront.

New bins with recycling compartments are also being piloted, following public feedback.

According to the council, fast food and takeaway rubbish is a particular problem.

Councillor James Mallinder, cabinet member for the environment, said: “Working with the local community and town council, we have been able to make some small changes to try to help reduce littering.

“Like many parts of the country, East Suffolk has seen an increase in littering recently however there is simply no excuse for not disposing of your waste properly.

“We are working hard to ensure there are plenty of bins available and it is hoped these new style bins will make it even easier for visitors to Aldeburgh to keep the town tidy.”

