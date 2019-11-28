E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Which East Suffolk eyesores could be revamped in £23m housing plan?

PUBLISHED: 05:30 29 November 2019

The old Angel Theatre in Rendlesham is one of the brownfield sites in East Suffolk. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The old Angel Theatre in Rendlesham is one of the brownfield sites in East Suffolk. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

More than £23million has been pledged by a Suffolk council to turn eyesore sites into affordable homes.

Councillor Richard Kerry said the fund would help develop brownfield sites. Picture: DAVID GARRADCouncillor Richard Kerry said the fund would help develop brownfield sites. Picture: DAVID GARRAD

East Suffolk Council has confirmed in a report being presented to the cabinet that a budget of £23.7m has been set aside specifically for developing brownfield sites over the next two years, on top of investments already made.

While no sights have yet been formally identified, council chiefs said it would be used to deliver much-needed affordable homes when land options became available.

Councillor Richard Kerry, cabinet member for housing, said: "If you look at schemes like Duncan's Yard in Southwold where 20 homes were built, they weren't going to deliver affordable homes because it didn't fit their profit margins.

"But a brownfield site that probably isn't going to get developed I think is important to have developed.

"The council has to make sure that eventually we get some payback but we don't need to make a profit like housebuilders do."

You may also want to watch:

The council has not yet identified how many homes it could develop with the fund as it is dependent on the size and housing need at each site that comes forward.

Mr Kerry added: "I should imagine we will look at what the housing need is for that area, and if there was a demand for one or two bed places we would be foolish not to deliver that.

"At the moment we have just got this money set aside and we haven't looked at anything specifically but we are ready to intervene when sites are available."

The housing asset management strategy is due to be approved by cabinet next week, with the cash coming from the ring-fenced Housing Revenue Account budget.

It comes a month after the former Suffolk Coastal council offices brownfield site was approved for development of 100 homes, dubbed 'cheese wedges' by local critics.

Other key brownfield sites include the former Angel Theatre and gym site in Rendlesham, the old doctors surgery in Felixstowe which had been eyed for a new Wetherspoons pub, the Old Station Works in Westerfield and several plots in Beccles.

The council confirmed it would also feed in to the wider regeneration of Lowestoft, with a host of brownfield sites there.

Most Read

A14 westbound now OPEN after ‘blocked drain’ sparked travel chaos

Traffic cameras showed very heavy traffic on the A14 Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Man caught with indecent images to be sentenced

Adam Page will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A12 remains closed as blocked drains cause further flooding

There are diversions in place on the A12 near Bredfield this morning after issues with another blocked drain Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Matchday Recap: Major controversy as Ipswich have a Chambers ‘goal’ ruled out just before the break

James Norwood (on ground) after going close. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘This is a big club to referee... It’s not Mickey Mouse football’ – Lambert fumes at officials after goalless home draw with Wycombe

Town manager Paul Lambert waves to fans ahead of the game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Most Read

A14 westbound now OPEN after ‘blocked drain’ sparked travel chaos

Traffic cameras showed very heavy traffic on the A14 Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Man caught with indecent images to be sentenced

Adam Page will be sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A12 remains closed as blocked drains cause further flooding

There are diversions in place on the A12 near Bredfield this morning after issues with another blocked drain Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Matchday Recap: Major controversy as Ipswich have a Chambers ‘goal’ ruled out just before the break

James Norwood (on ground) after going close. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

‘This is a big club to referee... It’s not Mickey Mouse football’ – Lambert fumes at officials after goalless home draw with Wycombe

Town manager Paul Lambert waves to fans ahead of the game. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Lorry crash closes A14 carriageway

Fire crews have been called to a car fire near the westbound carriageway of the A14 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Meet the communities ‘overburdened’ by massive housing increase

Protesters in Framlingham opposing new housing Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Woman suffers ‘serious injuries’ after being struck by car on A12

A pedestrian has been struck by a car on the A12 near Martlesham Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Is this school right to extend day by an hour for ‘compulsory revision’?

A study skills session at Copleston High School. Picture: COPLESTON HIGH SCHOOL

It’s the Friday Pub Quiz - week 46 The Black Friday one

How will your fare in our Black Friday quiz? Pic: Archant library
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists