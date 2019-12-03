Heritage England to give final determination on six-figure Lowestoft bid in New Year

London Road North, Lowestoft. Photo: James Carr. Archant

East Suffolk chiefs have given their backing to an action plan for the regeneration of a Lowestoft community, which should help secure final funding next year.

Cllr David Ritchie speaking at the Suffolk Coast Forum Annual Conference. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Cllr David Ritchie speaking at the Suffolk Coast Forum Annual Conference. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

East Suffolk Council's cabinet on Tuesday night agreed to support the high street heritage action zone delivery plan for the London Road area, which must be submitted to Historic England by December 20.

Historic England is then set to assess the action plan in January and a final sign off for funding to be approved shortly after.

Councillor David Ritchie, Conservative cabinet member for planning and coastal management, said: "It's really good to have this partnership work with Lowestoft Town Council, Historic England and East Suffolk, working together to value the historic assets of Lowestoft which over time have been undervalued."

The project began in July when the council submitted an expression of interest for the High Street Heritage Action zone project, which aims to designate historic streets nationwide as focal points for economic growth, cultural events and celebrate an area's history.

Labour councillor Peter Byatt kept his seat in Kirkley and Pakefield in the first East Suffolk Council elections. Picture: Thomas Chapman Labour councillor Peter Byatt kept his seat in Kirkley and Pakefield in the first East Suffolk Council elections. Picture: Thomas Chapman

The London Road bid was announced in September as one of the 69 streets nationally to be successful.

The final sum has to be agreed by Historic England in the new year, but £561,870 was the amount the council bid for. The council has allocated match-funding of £338,738 over four years.

Among the measures are the shopfront grant scheme to improve the street views, community engagement projects, support packages for businesses and plans to restore the frontage of the Grade II Listed Post Office.

Peter Byatt, leader of the council's Labour group said: "I am absolutely delighted to see that Lowestoft Town Council will be throwing themselves fully behind this with a very positive attitude. It's very exciting and about making sure everybody is engaged."

East Suffolk's full council is set to give the sign-off before the deadline.

According to the cabinet, the scheme also links to other regeneration projects in Lowestoft such as the First Light Festival.

The town was also announced as one of 100 in the Town Deals programme in September which could benefit from a share of a £3.6billion pot.