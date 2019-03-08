Thunderstorms

Ed Sheeran wins battle with council to keep pub signs at Suffolk mansion

PUBLISHED: 19:22 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 19:22 19 June 2019

Framlingham singer Ed Sheeran has been allowed to keep his pub-inspired signs on his Grade II listed Suffolk estate Picture: Simon Parker

Archant

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran has won his battle to see two pub signs remain on his barn at his Grade II listed home near Framlingham.

Sheeran had the signs erected on the sides of the building, although fears had been raised that they could affect the character and area surrounding the listed estate.

He had been asked to remove one of the signs earlier this year after the council labelled them "unauthorised", but now, in a U-turn by the local council, the signs have been given approval to remain.

The pub-inspired signs, which say "The Lancaster Lock", are said to be dedicated to his wife Cherry Lancaster Seaborn.

Particular attention has been paid to giving the signs an authentic look, with the 16ft main sign built from marine ply and framed in black-painted oak, while the swinging sign is hung with a powder-coated black support bracket.

During the planning process, the local parish council voted unanimously to approve their retention on the basis they were not on a listed building and were not visible from the nearby path and road.

A spokesman for East Suffolk Councils said: "The Listed Building Consent to retain both the fascia sign and hanging sign was permitted through the Councils Scheme of Delegation on the 17 June.

"No objections were received and it was decided that the signs would not cause harm to the character and appearance of the curtilage listed building nor the setting of the adjacent listed building.

"Neither are the signs considered to harm the amenity of the neighbouring properties."

The singer has previously had dealings with local planners, after local residents feared his pond was to be used as a swimming pool, while he was later also told to remove a sauna near to the pond.

In August, the loop pedal maestro will return to the county to perform for the first time as he takes to the stage at Chantry Park, Ipswich, to mark the end of his Divide World Tour.

The celebrations in Ipswich are set to continue with a nine-month long exhibition on the Framlingham boy's rise to stardom at Christchurch Mansion in the town.

Aptly named "Made in Suffolk", the exhibition opens on Tuesday, August 20.

‘It’s utter carnage’ – Bungalow roof explodes after being struck by lightning

The roof area of a bungalow in Queensland, Shotley, has been destroyed after it was struck by lightning overnight Picture: ARCHANT

Style, possible exits and impacting potential arrivals - the ripple effects of Norwood’s move to Town

Ipswich Town have signed James Norwood (centre) from Tranmere and have previously shown interest in Will Keane (left). It remains to be seen where Kayden Jackson (right) fits following Norwood's signing. Picture: PA/ARCHANT

Green light for Burger King drive-through on retail park

Plans for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility, proposed to be occupied by Burger King, has been given the go-ahead. Pictures: Mick Howes

Road closures and eight-mile diversion set to begin in Suffolk town

The well known corner between the B1078 and Lion Lane where the roadworks will take place. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

23 bus routes in Suffolk are under threat - find out which ones here

There are 23 bus routes in Suffolk under threat as Suffolk County Council announces it is pulling its subsidy funding. Picture: ELLA WILKINSON

