Ed Sheeran wins battle with council to keep pub signs at Suffolk mansion

Framlingham singer Ed Sheeran has been allowed to keep his pub-inspired signs on his Grade II listed Suffolk estate Picture: Simon Parker Archant

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran has won his battle to see two pub signs remain on his barn at his Grade II listed home near Framlingham.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran has won his battle to see two pub signs remain on a barn at his Grade II listed home near Framlingham.

Sheeran had the signs erected on the sides of the building, although fears had been raised that they could affect the character and area surrounding the listed estate.

He had been asked to remove one of the signs earlier this year after the council labelled them "unauthorised", but now, in a U-turn by the local council, the signs have been given approval to remain.

The pub-inspired signs, which say "The Lancaster Lock", are said to be dedicated to his wife Cherry Lancaster Seaborn.

Particular attention has been paid to giving the signs an authentic look, with the 16ft main sign built from marine ply and framed in black-painted oak, while the swinging sign is hung with a powder-coated black support bracket.

You may also want to watch:

During the planning process, the local parish council voted unanimously to approve their retention on the basis they were not on a listed building and were not visible from the nearby path and road.

A spokesman for East Suffolk Councils said: "The Listed Building Consent to retain both the fascia sign and hanging sign was permitted through the Councils Scheme of Delegation on the 17 June.

"No objections were received and it was decided that the signs would not cause harm to the character and appearance of the curtilage listed building nor the setting of the adjacent listed building.

"Neither are the signs considered to harm the amenity of the neighbouring properties."

The singer has previously had dealings with local planners, after local residents feared his pond was to be used as a swimming pool, while he was later also told to remove a sauna near to the pond.

In August, the loop pedal maestro will return to the county to perform for the first time as he takes to the stage at Chantry Park, Ipswich, to mark the end of his Divide World Tour.

The celebrations in Ipswich are set to continue with a nine-month long exhibition on the Framlingham boy's rise to stardom at Christchurch Mansion in the town.

Aptly named "Made in Suffolk", the exhibition opens on Tuesday, August 20.