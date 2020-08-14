Electric vehicles boost to council’s carbon neutral goal

Picture: EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

Six electric vehicles have been bought by East Suffolk Council for its fleet as part of measures to reduce its carbon impact.

Ashley Carver from East Suffolk Norse (left) with East Suffolk Council cabinet member for the environment James Mallinder and the new electric vehicles bought by the authority. PIcture: EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

The authority declared a climate emergency last year and pledged to become carbon neutral by 2030. The six vehicles, which include pool cars and vans mark a step towards that goal.

Cabinet member for the environment, James Mallinder, said: “Introducing these carbon-emission free vehicles to our fleet is another example of how committed and proactive we are in achieving that target.

“Not only are they a great addition to our green commitments, contributing to cleaner air, they are also financially beneficial as it costs just 14p per kilowatt hour to charge them.

“I strongly believe that making changes such as these to how we operate will make a big difference over time and help build a legacy for future generations.

“I will be very proud to see them on our roads.”

It is the latest in a series of green measures the council is pursuing to reduce the impact on the environment, which also includes a green housing strategy and dedicated wildflower growing to improve biodiversity.