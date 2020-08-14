Electric vehicles boost to council’s carbon neutral goal
PUBLISHED: 16:51 14 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:51 14 August 2020
East Suffolk Council
Six electric vehicles have been bought by East Suffolk Council for its fleet as part of measures to reduce its carbon impact.
The authority declared a climate emergency last year and pledged to become carbon neutral by 2030. The six vehicles, which include pool cars and vans mark a step towards that goal.
Cabinet member for the environment, James Mallinder, said: “Introducing these carbon-emission free vehicles to our fleet is another example of how committed and proactive we are in achieving that target.
“Not only are they a great addition to our green commitments, contributing to cleaner air, they are also financially beneficial as it costs just 14p per kilowatt hour to charge them.
“I strongly believe that making changes such as these to how we operate will make a big difference over time and help build a legacy for future generations.
“I will be very proud to see them on our roads.”
It is the latest in a series of green measures the council is pursuing to reduce the impact on the environment, which also includes a green housing strategy and dedicated wildflower growing to improve biodiversity.
