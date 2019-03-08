E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Free parking to return this Christmas

PUBLISHED: 10:38 16 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:52 16 November 2019

East Suffolk Council says it will be offering free parking again this Christmas Picture: SIMON PARKER

East Suffolk Council says it will be offering free parking again this Christmas Picture: SIMON PARKER

Archant

A Suffolk council will be bringing back days of free parking in the lead up to Christmas.

East Suffolk Council will be offering more free periods of free parking once again this year after a successful uptake in 2018.

Last year towns across the former Suffolk Coastal and Waveney districts were given the opportunity to use two, two-hour sessions of free parking in council car parks, which could be used in the run up to Christmas.

Many towns used them in conjunction with Christmas light switch on's or other festive shopping events in the town.

It will be up to each area to decide when they will take up the offer of free parking this with some councils still to make a decision on their usage.

East Suffolk said that a full list of when and where the free parking will be on offer is set to be unveiled soon.

A spokesman for East Suffolk Council said: "We are pleased to be offering free parking at council-owned car parks during the festive period, as part of a special programme agreed with the respective Town Councils across East Suffolk.

"We are currently in the process of confirming the dates and will be publishing these very soon."

