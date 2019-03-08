Village hall receives funding from council

Cllr Mallinder with Boyton Parish Council and residents receiving their cheque for repair funds. Picture: COURTESY OF EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL/BOYTON PARISH COUNCIL Archant

A village hall has received funding from East Suffolk Council to ensure it continues to be a hub within the community.

James Mallinder, cabinet member for the environment and ward member for Deben, donated £500 from his enabling communities budget to Boyton Parish Council to ensure electrical work is carried out.

He said: "It gives me great pleasure that I am able to support this important project. Boyton village hall is the heart of this village and used by groups and residents alike, so these improvements will really benefit the whole community."

Richard Jesty, chairman of Boyton Parish Council, said: "We are delighted to get the support from Cllr Mallinder to be able to carry out these essential works to ensure that this community asset is fit for the future."

