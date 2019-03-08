New affordable homes to be built in Suffolk thanks to £450k windfall

Members of the PVCLT with East Suffolk's strategic director Andrew Jarvis and councillor James Mallinder Picture: EAST SUFFOLK Archant

Four new affordable homes are set to be built in an east Suffolk village where house prices are deemed to be "too high".

The £455,125 windfall, allocated by East Suffolk Council, has been given to Bawdsey from a £1.5million government pot to create more affordable housibng in areas with a high number of second homes.

The council worked with the Peninsula Villages Community Land Trust (PVCLT) to help identify Bawdsey as the location for the grant money, saying there was an "identifiable need" for homes there.

PVCLT was set up a year ago to try and address issues concerning affordable housing in the Peninsula area.

Peter Widdup, a spokesman for PVCLT, said: "This represents an exciting new initiative in home building for East Suffolk and communities on the Deben Peninsula, where prices are often too high for young couples or older residents wishing to downsize.

"Without East Suffolk's support we wouldn't have been able to get this project off the ground.

"Both former and current ward members Christine Block and new member James Mallinder respectively have worked hard to keep the project on track.

"We are creating permanently affordable homes that will remain owned by the community forever. These will be local homes for people with a strong local connection."

The new homes will be built on the School Lane site in the village and will be available to rent.

Richard Kerry, East Suffolk cabinet member for housing, said: "We are delighted that this considerable sum of money is being allocated to a much-needed scheme.

"East Suffolk Council wants to take a proactive approach to providing much-needed housing and this is a great example of our strategic approach and determination to deliver what is needed."

East Suffolk ward councillor James Mallinder said: "This is a perfect illustration of local people coming together to answer a specific local housing issue - providing the right houses in the right location."