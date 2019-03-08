E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

New affordable homes to be built in Suffolk thanks to £450k windfall

PUBLISHED: 16:17 20 September 2019

Members of the PVCLT with East Suffolk's strategic director Andrew Jarvis and councillor James Mallinder Picture: EAST SUFFOLK

Members of the PVCLT with East Suffolk's strategic director Andrew Jarvis and councillor James Mallinder Picture: EAST SUFFOLK

Archant

Four new affordable homes are set to be built in an east Suffolk village where house prices are deemed to be "too high".

The £455,125 windfall, allocated by East Suffolk Council, has been given to Bawdsey from a £1.5million government pot to create more affordable housibng in areas with a high number of second homes.

The council worked with the Peninsula Villages Community Land Trust (PVCLT) to help identify Bawdsey as the location for the grant money, saying there was an "identifiable need" for homes there.

PVCLT was set up a year ago to try and address issues concerning affordable housing in the Peninsula area.

Peter Widdup, a spokesman for PVCLT, said: "This represents an exciting new initiative in home building for East Suffolk and communities on the Deben Peninsula, where prices are often too high for young couples or older residents wishing to downsize.

You may also want to watch:

"Without East Suffolk's support we wouldn't have been able to get this project off the ground.

"Both former and current ward members Christine Block and new member James Mallinder respectively have worked hard to keep the project on track.

"We are creating permanently affordable homes that will remain owned by the community forever. These will be local homes for people with a strong local connection."

The new homes will be built on the School Lane site in the village and will be available to rent.

Richard Kerry, East Suffolk cabinet member for housing, said: "We are delighted that this considerable sum of money is being allocated to a much-needed scheme.

"East Suffolk Council wants to take a proactive approach to providing much-needed housing and this is a great example of our strategic approach and determination to deliver what is needed."

East Suffolk ward councillor James Mallinder said: "This is a perfect illustration of local people coming together to answer a specific local housing issue - providing the right houses in the right location."

Most Read

Six-bedroom Suffolk house to appear on Grand Designs

Kevin McCloud's Channel 4 Grand Designs team have visited a house in Hartest, west Suffolk Picture: IAN WEST/PA

Netflix crews spotted filming major new movie in Suffolk

Ralph Fiennes, known for playing Voldemort in Harry Potter will be one of the main characters in Sutton Hoo Netflix movie The Dig. Picture: PA IMAGES

Fire crews attending huge thatch fire at cottages as smoke fills local roads

Fire crews pumped water from a nearby brook to deal with the fire Picture: ARCHANT

Motorcyclist fighting for his life after collision with three cars

A collision has taken place at the junction at Boxford near Newton. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk archaeologists set sights on former Time Team village

Channel 4's Time Team have previously carried out archaeological digs in the Suffolk village Picture: ALAN MACKLEY

Most Read

Six-bedroom Suffolk house to appear on Grand Designs

Kevin McCloud's Channel 4 Grand Designs team have visited a house in Hartest, west Suffolk Picture: IAN WEST/PA

Netflix crews spotted filming major new movie in Suffolk

Ralph Fiennes, known for playing Voldemort in Harry Potter will be one of the main characters in Sutton Hoo Netflix movie The Dig. Picture: PA IMAGES

Fire crews attending huge thatch fire at cottages as smoke fills local roads

Fire crews pumped water from a nearby brook to deal with the fire Picture: ARCHANT

Motorcyclist fighting for his life after collision with three cars

A collision has taken place at the junction at Boxford near Newton. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Suffolk archaeologists set sights on former Time Team village

Channel 4's Time Team have previously carried out archaeological digs in the Suffolk village Picture: ALAN MACKLEY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

RAF Mildenhall closed due to suspicious package

A cordon is in place at RAF Mildenhall while security forces personnel respond to an incident Picture: ARCHANT

Swim school fined after girl, 3, suffers chemical burns

Chelmsford Magistrates Court Picture: ARCHANT

Westbound A14 reopens following lorry crash closure

The A14 has been closed at Rougham, near Bury St Edmunds Picture: ARCHANT

‘I thought I was going to die’, stabbing victim tells attempted murder trial

Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: ARCHANT

7 amazing craft beers to try at Ipswich Beer Festival

Phil Weeks has brought his Ham Sandwich beer from Time & Timd Brewery in Deal, Kent Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists