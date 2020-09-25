E-edition Read the EADT online edition
East Suffolk Greens change leader

PUBLISHED: 14:43 25 September 2020 | UPDATED: 14:43 25 September 2020

Beccles and Worlingham councillor Caroline Topping will take over the leadership of the opposition Green, Liberal Democrat and Independent group at East Suffolk Council. Picture: GLI GROUP

The Green, Liberal Democrat and Independent group at East Suffolk Council has changed leader for the year ahead.

Beccles and Worlingham councillor Caroline Topping (Green) took over from Graham Elliott (also Green) at the council’s annual meeting on Wednesday.

It follows a similar pattern adopted by the equivalent group at Suffolk County Council, which changes leader each year.

Ms Topping, who has previously been a town councillor for Beccles, said: “Councillor Elliott has done a fantastic job of leading the group since East Suffolk Council was formed, and I feel honoured to follow his tenure.

“As a group we will continue to press for a robust rebuttal of Sizewell C, given the vast impact the project will have.

“We will also work with partners to press for improvements in rural public transport as well as ensuring high quality social housing.”

