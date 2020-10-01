E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Sessions aimed at helping Suffolk residents cut plastic use

PUBLISHED: 17:20 01 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:20 01 October 2020

The sessions will be aimed at helping people cut down on their plastic use (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

The sessions will be aimed at helping people cut down on their plastic use (file photo) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

This content is subject to copyright.

Online sessions are being held to help Suffolk residents cut down on their plastic use next week.

Jason after collecting a bucket full of wet wipes from under the Orwell Bridge Picture: JASON ALEXANDERJason after collecting a bucket full of wet wipes from under the Orwell Bridge Picture: JASON ALEXANDER

East Suffolk Greenprint Forum will be hosting two online sessions to introduce its Plastic Action Champion scheme, which is aimed at encouraging more people to learn about their impact on the environment.

Jason Alexander, known as the Wildlife Gadget Man, will be co-hosting the sessions.

You may also want to watch:

They will be held on Monday and Thursday evening and people are asked to contact East Suffolk Council to get involved.

James Mallinder, East Suffolk’s cabinet member for the environment, said: “We can all help to tackle environmental issues such as plastic waste, starting in our own homes by reducing the amount of waste we use.

“However, we can really make a difference by getting whole communities involved.

“Looking at how it affects both us and the environment, it has never been more important to help local communities tackle these issues.”

MORE: Pillbox ‘stuffed full of rubbish’ as years of litter builds up

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Vegan cafe moving from Ipswich to Woodbridge

Gemma Dempsey-Gray is opening Plant Cafe in Woodbridge. The new cafe will offer plant based vegan friendly food. The cafe's creative director, Chris Harrold also runs Woodbridge Greengrocers who will be supplying the cafe.

Woodbridge crossings to be upgraded as more traffic is using them

Level crossings near Woodbridge station are being upgraded (Stock Image taken before new trains were introduced). Picture: PAUL GEATER

Woman conned out of thousands of pounds by scam ‘police’ callers

Householders in Lowestoft have received scam calls from people claiming to be police officers. Picture: Getty

Jet skiers winched to hospital in late night rescue – and later arrested

Lowestoft Lifeboat being refuelled after a 48-mile round trip in rough seas to help two stranded jet-skiers. Picture: Mick Howes

Mike Bacon: Lambert is correct – the ‘new normal’ isn’t normal at all!

Loving the fans: Emyr Huws shows the delight of scoring in front of thousands. Hopefully the fans will be back soon. Photo: STEVE WALLER