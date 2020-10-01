Sessions aimed at helping Suffolk residents cut plastic use

Online sessions are being held to help Suffolk residents cut down on their plastic use next week.

Jason after collecting a bucket full of wet wipes from under the Orwell Bridge Picture: JASON ALEXANDER Jason after collecting a bucket full of wet wipes from under the Orwell Bridge Picture: JASON ALEXANDER

East Suffolk Greenprint Forum will be hosting two online sessions to introduce its Plastic Action Champion scheme, which is aimed at encouraging more people to learn about their impact on the environment.

Jason Alexander, known as the Wildlife Gadget Man, will be co-hosting the sessions.

They will be held on Monday and Thursday evening and people are asked to contact East Suffolk Council to get involved.

James Mallinder, East Suffolk’s cabinet member for the environment, said: “We can all help to tackle environmental issues such as plastic waste, starting in our own homes by reducing the amount of waste we use.

“However, we can really make a difference by getting whole communities involved.

“Looking at how it affects both us and the environment, it has never been more important to help local communities tackle these issues.”

