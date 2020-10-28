Community grants of up to £2,500 to be available in east Suffolk
PUBLISHED: 13:59 28 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:59 28 October 2020
Sarah Lucy brown
Grants of up to £2,500 are to be made available to projects benefitting young people and the wider community in east Suffolk.
The Melton, Woodbridge and Deben Peninsula Community Partnership has launched two schemes aimed at delivering “vital” services amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The Youth Engagement Grant scheme will provide funds for projects which develop skills for children, while the Village Hubs Grant will help pay for meeting points for the community.
Applications for the grants must be submitted through East Suffolk Council’s website.
Chris Mapey, the partnership’s chairman, said: “I am delighted to announce the launch of the new schemes, which are aimed at supporting young people and local communities within the partnership area.
“We know that Covid-19 has had a big impact and we hope that this funding will enable our voluntary and community groups to continue to deliver vital services or create new services in a response to local need, which has never been needed more.”
