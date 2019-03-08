Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Steve Gallant confirmed as first leader of new East Suffolk council

PUBLISHED: 19:30 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 19:30 22 May 2019

Steve Gallant and the first East Suffolk council cabinet. Picture; EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

Steve Gallant and the first East Suffolk council cabinet. Picture; EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

Archant

Former police inspector Steve Gallant was confirmed as East Suffolk Council's first leader at its annual general meeting last night.

East Suffolk Council leader Steve Gallant with his deputy Craig Rivett. Picture; EAST SUFFOLK COUNCILEast Suffolk Council leader Steve Gallant with his deputy Craig Rivett. Picture; EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

Mr Gallant was voted leader of the Conservative group, which has 39 of the 55 councillors on the authority, at its group meeting last week - defeating former Suffolk Coastal leader Ray Herring.

Outgoing Waveney deputy leader Craig Rivett was confirmed as the first deputy leader of the group as Mr Gallant unveiled his first cabinet.

Other members are:

Mary Rudd - Community Health.

David Ritchie - Planning and Coastal Management.

Richard Kerry - Housing.

Stephen Burroughes - Customer Services and Operational Partnerships

You may also want to watch:

James Mallinder - The Environment

Norman Brooks - Transport

Letitia Smith - Communities, Leisure and Tourism.

Mr Gallant will be responsible for council finances and resources while Mr Rivett will be responsible for economic development.

The new leader said the new administration would be mapping out a 30-year vision for how East Suffolk could develop in the years up to 2050.

He said: "The possibilities for East Suffolk are without limit, and I want to help build a future for East Suffolk that captures that limitless potential."

Economic growth was crucial for the area - and it was crucial to promote this across the district using schemes like Enterprise Zones and Business Improvement Districts.

But it was also vital to protect the area's environment. He said: "The area's wealth of plant and animal life provides our district with some of its greatest financial and health advantages it is therefore vital that we work with others to secure the future of East Suffolk's biodiversity."

At the start of the meeting Colin Hedgley, councillor for Carlford and the Fynn Valley just north of Ipswich, was confirmed as the first ever chairman of the new council.

The Conservatives decisively won the first election for East Suffolk council - but not without casualties as former Waveney leader Mark Bee, former Suffolk Coastal deputy leader Geoff Holdcroft and former cabinet member Andy Smith all lost their seats to Green or Liberal Democrat candidates.

Most Read

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson’s verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

Exit Interview: Spence was yet another Ipswich Town right-back stop gap... now he’s mixing with Hollywood’s finest

Jordan Spence will leave Ipswich Town at the end of his contract. Picture: ARCHANT

Tributes paid after death of ‘inspirational’ former schoolmaster

Former master at the Abbey prep school at Woodbridge School Nicholas Garrett Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Ipswich Town announce ‘retained list’ – with Gerken, Ward and Spence among 10 players released

Tom Adeyemi, Jordan Spence and Dean Gerken have all been released by Ipswich Town. Picture: ARCHANT

Arsonists caused £1.6million of damage trying to cremate mouse

The morning after the serious fire at Cycle King in Bury St Edmunds back in 2017 Picture: ANDY ABBOTT

How many new signings do Ipswich Town need? Stuart Watson’s verdict, plus have your say

Ipswich Town are understood to be in pole position to sign 32-goal striker James Norwood when his Tranmere Rovers contract expires following Saturday's League Two Play-Off Final. Photo: PA

Exit Interview: Spence was yet another Ipswich Town right-back stop gap... now he’s mixing with Hollywood’s finest

Jordan Spence will leave Ipswich Town at the end of his contract. Picture: ARCHANT

Tributes paid after death of ‘inspirational’ former schoolmaster

Former master at the Abbey prep school at Woodbridge School Nicholas Garrett Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Policeman ‘feared injured 26-year-old musician was robbery victim’, inquest hears

Police were called to reports that Colin Christopher Currie had collapsed at The Dip near West Suffolk College in Bury St Edmunds on August 22, 2017. An inquest into his death is being held in Ipswich this week Picture: ARCHANT

Your day-by-day guide to Framlingham Gala Fest 2019

Hundreds of people are expected to line the streets for the Framlingham Gala. Photo: Sarah Lucy Brown

Steve Gallant confirmed as first leader of new East Suffolk council

Steve Gallant and the first East Suffolk council cabinet. Picture; EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

New ‘multi-purpose’ uniforms help put out fires across Suffolk

Suffolk County Council says the new kit is more lightweight, comfortable and tailored Picture: SUFFOLK COUNTY COUNCIL

‘Why are children in London worth three times more than those in Norfolk and Suffolk?’ - Mental health governors

NSFT co-lead governors Howard Tidman (left) and Nigel Boldero. Photo: NSFT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists