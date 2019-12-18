Unanimous backing for key Lowestoft regeneration programme

Unanimous support has been given for plans to regenerate a key area of Lowestoft, which is set to get the final go-ahead next month.

The delivery plan for the heritage action zone (HAZ) around London Road was approved by East Suffolk Council's cabinet earlier this month, with the full council giving its unanimous backing on Monday.

The plan will now go to Historic England for the final sign-off in January.

The heritage action zone project is a scheme led by Historic England which aims to utilise the history and culture of towns to aid regeneration, and will include a shopfront grant scheme to make stores inviting, community engagement projects and a revamp of the Grade II Listed Post Office frontage.

Conservative councillor Craig Rivett, East Suffolk Council's deputy leader and cabinet member for economic development, said: "This HAZ project will complement the HAZ programme we have in the north of Lowestoft town centre.

"Both of these projects feed into our strategic vision for the future enhancement to Lowestoft.

"This project will help improve the south end of the town, protect the historic environment quality and support economic growth and sustainability by enhancing the vitality and viability of the high street and the cultural offering.

"This will benefit local people, businesses and visitors to the area."

The council has bid for £561,870 from Historic England, and plans to match-fund with £338,738 of its own.

Lowestoft's London Road bid was one of 69 nationally confirmed to have been successful.

Peter Byatt, leader of the council's Labour group said: "I am absolutely delighted to see that Lowestoft Town Council will be throwing themselves fully behind this with a very positive attitude. It's very exciting and about making sure everybody is engaged."

According to the council, the London Road heritage action project will also link up with other regeneration schemes for the town, such as the First Light Festival which debuted this year and the existing heritage action zone in the north part of the town.

The council's approval on Monday means there is no barrier for the delivery plan being submitted by Friday's deadline, and final announcement due next month after Historic England has assessed it.