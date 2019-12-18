E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Unanimous backing for key Lowestoft regeneration programme

PUBLISHED: 15:44 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:44 18 December 2019

East Suffolk Council gave unanimous backing to the heritage action zone plan. Picture: GOOGLE

East Suffolk Council gave unanimous backing to the heritage action zone plan. Picture: GOOGLE

Google

Unanimous support has been given for plans to regenerate a key area of Lowestoft, which is set to get the final go-ahead next month.

Craig Rivett, deputy leader of East Suffolk District Council and cabinet member for economic development said it was an important part of the town's regeneration. Picture: EAST SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCILCraig Rivett, deputy leader of East Suffolk District Council and cabinet member for economic development said it was an important part of the town's regeneration. Picture: EAST SUFFOLK DISTRICT COUNCIL

The delivery plan for the heritage action zone (HAZ) around London Road was approved by East Suffolk Council's cabinet earlier this month, with the full council giving its unanimous backing on Monday.

The plan will now go to Historic England for the final sign-off in January.

The heritage action zone project is a scheme led by Historic England which aims to utilise the history and culture of towns to aid regeneration, and will include a shopfront grant scheme to make stores inviting, community engagement projects and a revamp of the Grade II Listed Post Office frontage.

Conservative councillor Craig Rivett, East Suffolk Council's deputy leader and cabinet member for economic development, said: "This HAZ project will complement the HAZ programme we have in the north of Lowestoft town centre.

"Both of these projects feed into our strategic vision for the future enhancement to Lowestoft.

You may also want to watch:

"This project will help improve the south end of the town, protect the historic environment quality and support economic growth and sustainability by enhancing the vitality and viability of the high street and the cultural offering.

"This will benefit local people, businesses and visitors to the area."

The council has bid for £561,870 from Historic England, and plans to match-fund with £338,738 of its own.

Lowestoft's London Road bid was one of 69 nationally confirmed to have been successful.

Peter Byatt, leader of the council's Labour group said: "I am absolutely delighted to see that Lowestoft Town Council will be throwing themselves fully behind this with a very positive attitude. It's very exciting and about making sure everybody is engaged."

According to the council, the London Road heritage action project will also link up with other regeneration schemes for the town, such as the First Light Festival which debuted this year and the existing heritage action zone in the north part of the town.

The council's approval on Monday means there is no barrier for the delivery plan being submitted by Friday's deadline, and final announcement due next month after Historic England has assessed it.

Most Read

Game of Thrones stars apply to modernise historic farmhouse home

Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington have applied to modernise their Suffolk home Picture: Chris J Ratcliffe/PA Wire

Huge delays on A14 due to vehicle fire

The A14 westbound, close to the Woolpit junction. A vehicle fire is causing delays to motorists on the westbound carriageway this morning. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

WATCH: ‘Flabbergasted’ traffic cop records shock at drink-drivers

Sgt Chris Harris, of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, recorded a video speaking of his shock at drink and drug-drivers. Picture: SGT CHRIS HARRIS/JAMES BASS

Driver freed from car after crash near primary school

The crash happened about 3.40pm on December 16, close to school leaving time in Colneis Road, Felixstowe. Colneis Junior School is just meters away from the site of the crash Picture: PAUL DAY

Father-of-two died in head-on crash near Ixworth, inquest hears

Jamie Finlay, 28, of Green Road in Woolpit, died following a two-vehicle crash in Ixworth. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Most Read

Game of Thrones stars apply to modernise historic farmhouse home

Rose Leslie and Kit Harrington have applied to modernise their Suffolk home Picture: Chris J Ratcliffe/PA Wire

Huge delays on A14 due to vehicle fire

The A14 westbound, close to the Woolpit junction. A vehicle fire is causing delays to motorists on the westbound carriageway this morning. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

WATCH: ‘Flabbergasted’ traffic cop records shock at drink-drivers

Sgt Chris Harris, of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, recorded a video speaking of his shock at drink and drug-drivers. Picture: SGT CHRIS HARRIS/JAMES BASS

Driver freed from car after crash near primary school

The crash happened about 3.40pm on December 16, close to school leaving time in Colneis Road, Felixstowe. Colneis Junior School is just meters away from the site of the crash Picture: PAUL DAY

Father-of-two died in head-on crash near Ixworth, inquest hears

Jamie Finlay, 28, of Green Road in Woolpit, died following a two-vehicle crash in Ixworth. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Flood alerts on two Suffolk rivers after heavy rainfall

Flooding is possible along the banks of two rivers in Suffolk - the River Deben and River Lark Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

Parents won’t ‘ever forgive’ hospital after baby died following ‘serious failings’

Six-month-old Harris James died at the James Paget Hospital after a heart defect was undiagnosed. PHOTO: Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman

Rise in flu prompts doctors to issue vaccine warning

Top doctors have warned those at risk of catching flu to get their free vaccine over Christmas. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Watch: Tom Hunt signs in as Ipswich MP – and joins Conservatives in ERG

Tom Hunt swears in at the House of Commons. Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONS

Long-serving Suffolk cinema worker up for BAFTA award

Former Abbeygate Cinema manager Pat Church has been nominated for a BAFTA competition award. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists