Which East Suffolk communities have better protection from speculative developers revealed

PUBLISHED: 07:00 23 June 2020

East Suffolk Council planning cabinet member David Ritchie said communities were continued to be supported through the neighbourhood plan process during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Thirty-five towns and villages across East Suffolk have begun work on extra measures to protect their areas from speculative developments.

Neighbourhood plans are documents drawn up by parish and town councils or working groups to effectively map out areas suitable for development.

It aims to prevent developers making speculative applications from ploughing ahead with unsuitable housing estates, identify and protect important green spaces and wildlife corridors and ensure communities can meet the needs of future housing.

A report published by East Suffolk Council revealed that there were 35 neighbourhood plans in various stages of work across the district – nine of which were completed and had been adopted.

The areas are as follows:

Made

• Framlingham

• Great Bealings

• Kessingland

• Leiston

• Martlesham

• Melton

• Mutford

• Rendlesham

• Wenhaston with Mells Hamlet

Examination stage

• Bredfield

• Kesgrave

• Reydon

Final draft for submission

• Beccles

• Southwold

In development

• Aldringham cum Thorpe

• Barnby

• Bungay

• Carlton Colville

• Corton

• Earl Soham

• Easton

• Halesworth

• Henstead with Hulver Street

• Kelsale-cum-Carlton

• Lound, Ashby, Herringfleet and Somerleyton

• Lowestoft

• Mettingham, Barsham, Shipmeadow, Ringsfield and Weston

• Otley

• Oulton Broad

• Playford

• Rushmere St Andrew

• Saxmundham

• Shadingfield, Sotterley, Willingham and Ellough

• Wickham Market

• Worlingham

Councillor David Ritchie, cabinet member for planning at East Suffolk Council, told the authority’s strategic planning committee: “A significant number of neighbourhood plans are currently being progressed.

“Throughout the Covid-19 outbreak officers have responded positively and continued to provide support to communities developing their plans, including pursuing plans through consultation and examination stages where appropriate.”

Elsewhere, the council’s local plan for the former Suffolk Coastal area is expected to be returned from the planning inspector in time for the September full council meeting where it can be adopted, helping the authority manage future development up to 2036 across the district.

The final consultation on that document is currently underway and due to end on July 10.

