Look at these stunning pictures which capture 'beauty' of East Suffolk

Tony Pick was announced as runner-up for the competition Picture: TONY PICK Archant

These stunning pictures which showcase the "beauty and variety" of east Suffolk have been selected as the best taken by the regions' photographers.

The winning picture was from Mike Whitby of Woodbridge Picture: MIKE WHITBY The winning picture was from Mike Whitby of Woodbridge Picture: MIKE WHITBY

East Suffolk Council's third annual photo competition saw nearly 200 amateur and professional photographers submit their best snaps.

Richard Sagom of Oulton Broad picked up third place Picture: RICHARD SAGOM Richard Sagom of Oulton Broad picked up third place Picture: RICHARD SAGOM

Mike Whitby of Woodbridge took first prize in the competition, with Tony Pick of Thorpeness in second and Oulton Broad's Richard Sagom completing the top three.

The sun shines through in Clare Grasby's picture Picture: CLAIRE GRASBURY The sun shines through in Clare Grasby's picture Picture: CLAIRE GRASBURY

The top three and highly commended entries will each be rewarded with a shopping voucher.

This port picture from Kevin Jay will be rewarded with a shopping voucher Picture: KEVIN JAY This port picture from Kevin Jay will be rewarded with a shopping voucher Picture: KEVIN JAY

The entries were judged by councillors Stephen Burroughes and Letitia Smith, who said in a statement: "We received almost 200 entries this year and the outstanding quality of the photos made choosing the winners a difficult task.

James Allen was highly commended for this owl shot Picture: JAMES ALLEN James Allen was highly commended for this owl shot Picture: JAMES ALLEN

"All the entries showcased the beauty and variety of east Suffolk. However, we felt the winning photos captured something extra special.

The pictures showcased the "beauty and variety" of east Suffolk, including this effort from Chris Lee Picture: CHRIS LEE The pictures showcased the "beauty and variety" of east Suffolk, including this effort from Chris Lee Picture: CHRIS LEE

"We would like to thank everyone who took part and we look forward to running the competition again in the future."

Rhianna Wren from Beccles was also commended by judges Picture: RHIANNA WREN Rhianna Wren from Beccles was also commended by judges Picture: RHIANNA WREN

