E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Look at these stunning pictures which capture 'beauty' of East Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 11:05 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:06 17 December 2019

Tony Pick was announced as runner-up for the competition Picture: TONY PICK

Tony Pick was announced as runner-up for the competition Picture: TONY PICK

Archant

These stunning pictures which showcase the "beauty and variety" of east Suffolk have been selected as the best taken by the regions' photographers.

The winning picture was from Mike Whitby of Woodbridge Picture: MIKE WHITBYThe winning picture was from Mike Whitby of Woodbridge Picture: MIKE WHITBY

East Suffolk Council's third annual photo competition saw nearly 200 amateur and professional photographers submit their best snaps.

Richard Sagom of Oulton Broad picked up third place Picture: RICHARD SAGOMRichard Sagom of Oulton Broad picked up third place Picture: RICHARD SAGOM

Mike Whitby of Woodbridge took first prize in the competition, with Tony Pick of Thorpeness in second and Oulton Broad's Richard Sagom completing the top three.

The sun shines through in Clare Grasby's picture Picture: CLAIRE GRASBURYThe sun shines through in Clare Grasby's picture Picture: CLAIRE GRASBURY

The top three and highly commended entries will each be rewarded with a shopping voucher.

This port picture from Kevin Jay will be rewarded with a shopping voucher Picture: KEVIN JAYThis port picture from Kevin Jay will be rewarded with a shopping voucher Picture: KEVIN JAY

The entries were judged by councillors Stephen Burroughes and Letitia Smith, who said in a statement: "We received almost 200 entries this year and the outstanding quality of the photos made choosing the winners a difficult task.

James Allen was highly commended for this owl shot Picture: JAMES ALLENJames Allen was highly commended for this owl shot Picture: JAMES ALLEN

"All the entries showcased the beauty and variety of east Suffolk. However, we felt the winning photos captured something extra special.

The pictures showcased the The pictures showcased the "beauty and variety" of east Suffolk, including this effort from Chris Lee Picture: CHRIS LEE

"We would like to thank everyone who took part and we look forward to running the competition again in the future."

Rhianna Wren from Beccles was also commended by judges Picture: RHIANNA WRENRhianna Wren from Beccles was also commended by judges Picture: RHIANNA WREN

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Huge delays on A14 due to vehicle fire

The A14 westbound, close to the Woolpit junction. A vehicle fire is causing delays to motorists on the westbound carriageway this morning. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Driver freed from car after crash near primary school

The crash happened about 3.40pm on December 16, close to school leaving time in Colneis Road, Felixstowe. Colneis Junior School is just meters away from the site of the crash Picture: PAUL DAY

WATCH: ‘Flabbergasted’ traffic cop records shock at drink-drivers

Sgt Chris Harris, of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, recorded a video speaking of his shock at drink and drug-drivers. Picture: SGT CHRIS HARRIS/JAMES BASS

Father-of-two died in head-on crash near Ixworth, inquest hears

Jamie Finlay, 28, of Green Road in Woolpit, died following a two-vehicle crash in Ixworth. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Town’s 2018/19 accounts: Player sales allowed Marcus Evans to limit his losses during relegation season

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill. Photo: Steve Waller

Most Read

Huge delays on A14 due to vehicle fire

The A14 westbound, close to the Woolpit junction. A vehicle fire is causing delays to motorists on the westbound carriageway this morning. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Driver freed from car after crash near primary school

The crash happened about 3.40pm on December 16, close to school leaving time in Colneis Road, Felixstowe. Colneis Junior School is just meters away from the site of the crash Picture: PAUL DAY

WATCH: ‘Flabbergasted’ traffic cop records shock at drink-drivers

Sgt Chris Harris, of the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, recorded a video speaking of his shock at drink and drug-drivers. Picture: SGT CHRIS HARRIS/JAMES BASS

Father-of-two died in head-on crash near Ixworth, inquest hears

Jamie Finlay, 28, of Green Road in Woolpit, died following a two-vehicle crash in Ixworth. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich Town’s 2018/19 accounts: Player sales allowed Marcus Evans to limit his losses during relegation season

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans and general manager of football operations Lee O'Neill. Photo: Steve Waller

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Not the new trains’ fault’ says Greater Anglia after rail chaos

A new Stadler train about to depart from Lowestoft - most rural services should soon return to normal after the trains were found not to be responsible for signalling issues. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Suffolk MPs seek early talks over plans to upgrade A14

Dr Dan Poulter said Suffolk MPs would be pressing the government to keep its investment promises to the region. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Look at these stunning pictures which capture ‘beauty’ of East Suffolk

Tony Pick was announced as runner-up for the competition Picture: TONY PICK

Air quality concerns raised by anti-Stansted expansion campaigners

Stop Stansted Expansion campaigners have raised more concerns following a new air pollution study Picture: TONY PICK

Five reasons why the U’s can complete a hat-trick of Cup shocks at Manchester United

Tom Lapslie scores the key spot kick in the penalty shoot-out to beat Tottenham in the Carabao Cup. Picture: STEVE WALLER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists