Look at these stunning pictures which capture 'beauty' of East Suffolk
PUBLISHED: 11:05 17 December 2019 | UPDATED: 11:06 17 December 2019
Archant
These stunning pictures which showcase the "beauty and variety" of east Suffolk have been selected as the best taken by the regions' photographers.
East Suffolk Council's third annual photo competition saw nearly 200 amateur and professional photographers submit their best snaps.
Mike Whitby of Woodbridge took first prize in the competition, with Tony Pick of Thorpeness in second and Oulton Broad's Richard Sagom completing the top three.
The top three and highly commended entries will each be rewarded with a shopping voucher.
The entries were judged by councillors Stephen Burroughes and Letitia Smith, who said in a statement: "We received almost 200 entries this year and the outstanding quality of the photos made choosing the winners a difficult task.
"All the entries showcased the beauty and variety of east Suffolk. However, we felt the winning photos captured something extra special.
"We would like to thank everyone who took part and we look forward to running the competition again in the future."