E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

East Suffolk Council to open environment task force to all members

PUBLISHED: 12:25 23 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:25 23 August 2019

Waste collection is one area East Suffolk Council's new climate emergency task group will be expected to look at. Picture: ARCHANT

Waste collection is one area East Suffolk Council's new climate emergency task group will be expected to look at. Picture: ARCHANT

ARCHANT

A task force being set up to make a Suffolk council carbon neutral by 2030 is to be opened up to all members.

James Mallinder said it was important for all councillors to be able to input into the group. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNJames Mallinder said it was important for all councillors to be able to input into the group. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

East Suffolk Council last month agreed a motion to declare a climate emergency, and vowed to be carbon neutral by 2030.

A task force is now being set-up to steer the process, but plans have been voiced for the whole council to feed into it.

Conservative councillor James Mallinder, cabinet member for environment said: "The first item on the agenda will be creating a task group where we will be looking at and analysing our policies that exist at the moment.

"We have inherited strong policies from Waveney and Suffolk Coastal and want to see if they are fit for purpose, look for gaps in our agenda, and make sure we start making sure the environment is the number one priority.

Peter Byatt said it needed teh task group to act on the feedback. Picture: THOMAS CHAPMANPeter Byatt said it needed teh task group to act on the feedback. Picture: THOMAS CHAPMAN

"What we are doing slightly different to other councils is making sure this task group is open to all council members.

You may also want to watch:

"It's important everybody is engaged in this process, so we will use this as a bit of a think tank where we invite outside speakers to come and speak to us, run workshops where we look at particular topics, and these will be drafted up with engagement with the cabinet."

Mr Mallinder said the group would not only look at new policies that can reduce carbon emissions, but also assess existing policies, and would consider all areas of council business.

Both Mr Mallinder and Peter Byatt, leader of the opposition Labour group, said it was important for it not to become a political issue, with Mr Byatt welcoming the approach to allow all councillors to feed into the task group.

"I certainly welcome it, and I think it is about what we do with that information [fed into the group]," he said.

"We have to see results from what is fed into it. It needs to bed itself in, ask the right questions and put feelers out to the community."

Among key areas expected to be looked at will be planning policies for developers coming forward, such as encouraging solar panels, waste collection and wildlife corridors.

Suffolk County Council declared a climate emergency earlier this year, with Ipswich, East Suffolk, and Mid Suffolk following suit soon over the summer.

Babergh District Council has acknowledged a state of climate emergency but went one step short of formally declaring the situation, while West Suffolk has a motion in the pipeline.

Most Read

Flights, fireworks, fun - All you need to know about Clacton Airshow 2019

Team Raven performing at the Clacton Airshow. Picture: TDC

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘Callous’ care cuts blamed after bodies left rotting in retirement properties for months

Woodbridge mayor Eamonn O'’Nolan, pictured left, with residents of Mussidan Place, Woodbridge Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

Teenager found guilty of Ipswich murder

Daniel Saunders, 32, died on December 16 last year Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Combine harvester explodes causing ‘wall of fire’ through field

The combine harvester was left gutted by the fire Picture: FAYE LENEY

Most Read

Flights, fireworks, fun - All you need to know about Clacton Airshow 2019

Team Raven performing at the Clacton Airshow. Picture: TDC

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

‘Callous’ care cuts blamed after bodies left rotting in retirement properties for months

Woodbridge mayor Eamonn O'’Nolan, pictured left, with residents of Mussidan Place, Woodbridge Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

Teenager found guilty of Ipswich murder

Daniel Saunders, 32, died on December 16 last year Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Combine harvester explodes causing ‘wall of fire’ through field

The combine harvester was left gutted by the fire Picture: FAYE LENEY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Listen: Ed Sheeran’s sound check plays out over Chantry Park

The stage at Chantry park, ahead of Ed Sheeran's home coming concert in Ipswich Picture: JAKE FOXFORD

Non-League Podcast: Why the sport needs to move with the times... Social media mistakes...Biggest thrashings! And how fit are today’s players?

Danny Laws and Trevor Newman, pictured with the Ed Sheeran Daily Times, a special tribute to the Framlingham singer.

‘There can’t be a double standard’ – Lambert balks at suggestion Town are heavy favourites at crisis club Bolton

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert. Photo: Steve Waller

‘His head was all over the place but he’s definitely getting there’ - Lambert on Judge’s form and ‘playing where he’s told’

Alan Judge is getting back to his best after a difficult summer. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

‘Serious collision’ in Redgrave

Police have closed a strech of road in Redgrave following a serious collision this morningPicture: SIMON PARKIN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists