Council launch health and safety probe after woman dies in caravan blaze

The fire broke out at a caravan park between Saxmundham and Leiston - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

An investigation is underway after a caravan fire which killed a woman and left a man and two children in hospital at the weekend.

Emergency services were called to the Happy Days Retro Vacations glamping site near Saxmundham in the early hours of Sunday morning to reports one caravan was ablaze.

The victims of the fire are understood to be a family from Surrey who were holidaying in Suffolk.

The man and two children are still being treated in hospital. No details on their conditions are available, but police officers are supporting the next of kin.

The area had been cordoned off by police on Sunday evening but the cordon was stood down on Monday.

Investigations into the fire, being led by the police and East Suffolk Council, are underway.

An East Suffolk Council spokeswoman said: "East Suffolk Council is investigating the incident at Saxmundham in relation to the business’ duties under the Health and Safety at Work etc. Act 1974.

“The council undertakes health and safety inspections in line with the Health and Safety Executive’s published priorities, which do not include campsites.”

The glamping site – which features seven American Airstream caravans, a shower block, and – was set up in 2015 by a couple who moved to the county from Dorset. It now also features an escape room located in a Nissen hut which opened in 2020.

The owners did not respond to requests for comment and the camping site's website and social media pages appeared to be offline.

Richard Smith, Suffolk county councillor for Blything, which includes Saxmundham, said: "I was very sad to hear of this tragic incident. I heard the family was in one caravan, but unfortunately one woman was not able to make it out.

"It's a terrible tragedy for a family who had come up to Suffolk to enjoy a holiday in the good weather. All my thoughts are with the family, who have lost a wife and mother.

"I'm sure the fire service operatives did all they could. It is such a tragic story."

"I want to say how grateful I am for the fire service, who have had a tough job in the last week."

Jeremy Smith, a councillor at Saxmundham Town Council, also expressed his condolences to the family after the tragedy.