E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ten-year investment plan for Lowestoft to be submitted to government by November

PUBLISHED: 21:35 01 September 2020 | UPDATED: 21:35 01 September 2020

A CGI image produced for the Lowestoft Masterplan for what the Historic Quarter area could look like. Picture: EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

A CGI image produced for the Lowestoft Masterplan for what the Historic Quarter area could look like. Picture: EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

East Suffolk Council

A blueprint for investment in Lowestoft over the next 10 years is to be submitted to the government next month in a bid to secure up to £25million of cash for key projects.

East Point Pavilion in Lowestoft has already secured £720,000 in Towns Fund cash for its revamp. Picture: NICK BUTCHEREast Point Pavilion in Lowestoft has already secured £720,000 in Towns Fund cash for its revamp. Picture: NICK BUTCHER

Lowestoft and Ipswich are Suffolk’s two towns out of 100 nationwide to be eligible for Towns Fund support – a £3.6billion pot set up by the government aimed at helping regenerate communities.

The next stage of the process requires a Town Investment Plan to be submitted to the government by October 31 which will map out the strategy and delivery of regeneration projects, as well as detailing all of the projects that can be delivered within a decade.

MORE: East Point Pavilion revamp secures £720,000 government grant

That plan is then expected to be assessed by government officers by December, which will then enable the towns to develop the individual business cases.

At Tuesday night’s meeting of East Suffolk Council cabinet, the administration agreed to conclude the plan with the Lowestoft Place Board – a group of key town leaders united in achieving the investment.

Conservative leader of East Suffolk Council Steve Gallant said there had never been such an important time for investment in Lowestoft. Picture: EAST SUFFOLK COUNCILConservative leader of East Suffolk Council Steve Gallant said there had never been such an important time for investment in Lowestoft. Picture: EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

You may also want to watch:

Conservative council leader Steve Gallant said: “Clearly we should welcome any investment we can get into the local area.

“Lowestoft has been the focus of a significant round of government funding in respect of various infrastructure builds, and never before has there been such an important time to invest in our towns and communities.”

Lowestoft has already secured £750,000 in Towns Fund cash announced on July 1, with the lion’s share of that going towards the revamp of the iconic East Point Pavilion.

East Suffolk Council Labour councillor Louise Gooch said Lowestoft had many assets. Picture: NEIL COLEBYEast Suffolk Council Labour councillor Louise Gooch said Lowestoft had many assets. Picture: NEIL COLEBY

It follows a mammoth £43m investment by the government in the town’s flood defences, and a commitment by the Department for Transport to provide more than £73m towards the building of the Lake Lothing Third Crossing, to be known as the Gull Wing

Councillor Louise Gooch from the council’s Labour group said the Investment Plan was “a fine piece of work” and added: “The examples given play to the strengths of the town as evidence of good practice here, and that is what we need to be doing.

MORE: Government grants £43m for Lowestoft flood defences

“Lowestoft has lots of assets that are evidenced here and it looks to be an agile document into assessing the wider impacts of Covid.”

Ideas published in the Lowestoft Masterplan last month are expected to be among those in the Investment Plan.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Latest ‘R’ rate for east revealed as scientists say England number could be above 1

The latest R number for the east of England has been published by the Government (stock photo) Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Motorist held after driving on wrong side of A14

A motorist has been held on suspicion of drink driving after being stopped driving along the A14 in the wrong direction. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

Town’s promotion chances, Lambert’s future and your return to Portman Road - vote in our pre-season polls

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town will play their first competitive game of the new season on Saturday against Bristol Rovers in the Carabao Cup

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Ed Sheeran celebrates birth of first child Lyra

Ed Sheeran today has announced the birth of his baby daughter, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA IMAGES/@TEDDYSPHOTOS

Latest ‘R’ rate for east revealed as scientists say England number could be above 1

The latest R number for the east of England has been published by the Government (stock photo) Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Motorist held after driving on wrong side of A14

A motorist has been held on suspicion of drink driving after being stopped driving along the A14 in the wrong direction. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Retired postman fined £100 after not being able to pay for parking in cash

Anthony Meikle was left frustrated when he got fined after being unable to figure out how to pay for parking in Ipswich without cash. Picture: ANTHONY MEIKLE

Town’s promotion chances, Lambert’s future and your return to Portman Road - vote in our pre-season polls

Paul Lambert's Ipswich Town will play their first competitive game of the new season on Saturday against Bristol Rovers in the Carabao Cup

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Experts work on DNA profile for human bones in effort to identify victim

Police diving team on the bridge as the divers search the River Stour at Sudbury Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

BMW driver suffers serious injuries in crash

The driver of the silver BMW in Leiston was taken to Ipswich Hospital (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Person dies following medical emergency in Clacton

The Essex & Herts air ambulance was sent to Oxford Road in Clacton for a medical emergency (stock photo) Picture: ARCHANT

A140 reopens after three-vehicle crash

A three-vehicle crash has blocked both carriageways of the A140 just south of Creeting St Mary. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ten-year investment plan for Lowestoft to be submitted to government by November

A CGI image produced for the Lowestoft Masterplan for what the Historic Quarter area could look like. Picture: EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL