How many empty shops are in your Suffolk town?

Lowestoft has one in five of its shop units empty, according to latest figures. Picture: MICK HOWES Archant

East Suffolk chiefs have vowed to help regenerate high streets in key towns, as latest figures show one in 10 shops lay empty - with that figure around one in five in Bungay and Lowestoft.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Craig Rivett said leisure and cultural offerings could help fill empty shops. Picture: EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL Craig Rivett said leisure and cultural offerings could help fill empty shops. Picture: EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

But towns in West Suffolk have been bucking the national trend with much healthier rates of shops occupied.

Data published ahead of East Suffolk Council's strategic planning committee next week revealed that Lowestoft had a 21.4% vacancy rate - one in five - while Bungay had 17%.

Other key towns such as Halesworth, Southwold, Felixstowe, Framlingham, Saxmundham, Leiston and Woodbridge had rates between 7% and 11%, largely in line with the national 10% vacancy rate.

Ipswich had one in 10 shops empty, according to figures from the council's scrutiny committee published in October, while Stowmarket had 4.3% and Sudbury had 8.4%.

Craig Rivett, East Suffolk Council's cabinet member for economic development said events for a Lowestoft masterplan and regeneration projects were helping address the problems there, while the People and Places project in Bungay had found areas for improvement over the last three months.

"We are not going to out-compete the internet," Mr Rivett said.

You may also want to watch:

"It's about what the high street should look like and what residents and businesses want the high street to look like.

"For example, some of the initial feedback from the masterplan was saying it needs to be more than shopping.

"We know that if you can buy online then some people will prefer to do that, so if we do more than shopping such as culture and leisure we can bring a new high street to the likes of Lowestoft and to Bungay."

Other areas in the district such as Aldeburgh (3.3%) and Beccles (5.5%) were faring better when it came to shop vacancies.

In West Suffolk,the five key towns of Bury St Edmunds, Newmarket, Mildenhall, Haverhill and Brandon all had vacancy rates between 5% and 9%, which is considered to be healthy by the Association of Town and City Management.

A West Suffolk Council spokesman said: "We work with partners to ensure the continuing success of our high streets as a place where people go to shop, to eat and drink, to enjoy leisure and cultural activities and take part in social events.

"We have also identified and invested in a number of key sites and are leading on shaping the future growth of our towns as a place to live, work and enjoy free time.

"That is one of the reasons that despite the challenges facing retailers up and down the country, our high streets continue to attract entrepreneurs who are willing to put their faith in West Suffolk as a place to start their new business venture."