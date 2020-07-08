E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Free Wi-Fi to be introduced in 12 Suffolk high streets - here’s where

PUBLISHED: 07:56 08 July 2020 | UPDATED: 07:56 08 July 2020

East Suffolk Council's Smart Towns project is set to allow market towns to analyse footfall and boost their high streets. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

East Suffolk Council's Smart Towns project is set to allow market towns to analyse footfall and boost their high streets. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

High streets in 12 Suffolk towns are to get a major boost after hundreds of thousands of pounds were approved for a project to provide free Wi-Fi and footfall tracking.

East Suffolk Council leader Steve Gallant said the Smart Towns scheme was a East Suffolk Council leader Steve Gallant said the Smart Towns scheme was a "game changer" for the district. Picture: EAST SUFFOLK COUNCIL

East Suffolk Council’s cabinet on Tuesday evening gave the go-ahead for the successful pilot project held in Framlingham last year to be rolled out to 11 other market towns, which will see major digital upgrades.

The project, called Smart Towns, will include providing free Wi-Fi, online promotions to attract shoppers, footfall tracking data, and new high street apps and town websites, among other benefits.

Steve Gallant, Conservative council leader, said it was “a real game changer”.

“The reality is our town centres have been hit by Covid-19, but even before then we have seen nationally a general decline,” he said.

Framlingham hosted the Smart Towns pilot from July last year and has already found success in the scheme. Picture: RACHEL EDGEFramlingham hosted the Smart Towns pilot from July last year and has already found success in the scheme. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

“We have got a real opportunity here, and this is the sort of stuff we would expect to see in major cities across the country, and we are employing this in what some would consider to be small market towns in rural Suffolk.

“We need to make these towns as attractive and accessible as we possibly can.”

The 12 towns to benefit from the scheme are:

Councillor Stephen Burroughes said the Smart Towns scheme would give a fresh vibrancy to the market towns. Picture: SCCCouncillor Stephen Burroughes said the Smart Towns scheme would give a fresh vibrancy to the market towns. Picture: SCC

• Aldeburgh

• Beccles

• Bungay

• Felixstowe

• Framlingham

• Halesworth

You may also want to watch:

• Leiston

• Lowestoft

• Saxmundham

• Southwold

• Wickham Market

• Woodbridge

Work to roll out the scheme is to begin later this summer and be completed within two years. It is hoped that, in future, smaller towns and villages may also benefit from the scheme.

Around £400,000 has been spent on bringing the project forward to date, with cabinet approving a further £500,000 from its transformation reserve budget.

The New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership has also pledged £200,000.

Footfall tracking has helped organisers of the Framlingham Sausage Festival understand how many new visitors came for the event compared to regular Framlingham shoppers,.

Anonymised data is used to show the most frequent routes people use, which times of day are the busiest and quietest, numbers of repeat customers and dwell time.

It means town centre shops will be able to better understand the needs of their customers that will help them tweak their opening times, offer digital promotions to encourage people in at quiet times, such as free coffee refills in lean periods, and allow signs to be put in locations which will reach the most people.

Figures from the Framlingham pilot showed that in 12 months there were 18,360 uses of the free Wi-Fi, average connection times to the network of 72 minutes and nearly half of the entire town’s population had used the network.

The project has been welcomed by the opposition Labour and Green groups at the authority.

Cabinet member for customer services and operational partnerships, Stephen Burroughes, added: “It’s envisaged that this will help towns understand their strengths, support community activities, help and aid businesses and bring a fresh vibrancy to the high street, which is now even more important.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

50 more pub quiz questions to try out on family and friends

When was the siege of Colchester and more pub quiz questions for coronavirus lockdown Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

85-home estate given green light alongside land for new village hall

The land off Pretyman Avenue in Bacton eyed for development Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Road reopens after car transporter hits Ipswich bridge

Police have closed the road after a car transporter became stuck underneath the bridge Picture: PAUL GEATER

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Woman in her 20s killed, three other people seriously hurt, in A140 crash

A woman in her 20s has died following a crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

50 more pub quiz questions to try out on family and friends

When was the siege of Colchester and more pub quiz questions for coronavirus lockdown Picture: COLCHESTER BOROUGH COUNCIL

85-home estate given green light alongside land for new village hall

The land off Pretyman Avenue in Bacton eyed for development Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Road reopens after car transporter hits Ipswich bridge

Police have closed the road after a car transporter became stuck underneath the bridge Picture: PAUL GEATER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘We will be back’: Theatre’s vow as Autumn programme is cancelled

The Marina Theatre in Lowestoft. Picture: VistaViews/Marina Theatre

Free Wi-Fi to be introduced in 12 Suffolk high streets - here’s where

East Suffolk Council's Smart Towns project is set to allow market towns to analyse footfall and boost their high streets. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Future of Ipswich metal works employing 85 people in doubt

The metal works is believed to employ 85 people. Picture: GREGG BROWN (stock picture)

Man handed suspended sentence for drugs offences denies breach

Lee Gray denied breaching a suspended sentence at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

An in-demand striker, a young star and a long away trip - meet the promoted sides who will face Town next season

Northampton Town players and manager Keith Curle lift the trophy as they celebrate promotion to League One after beating Exeter in the play-off final. Picture: PA SPORT